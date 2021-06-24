Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham 100: A transformative year

By Dan Bagwell
Posted by 
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Birmingham 100 data reveals the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Magic City’s largest private companies, from shifting revenue to employment challenges.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Birmingham is expanding curbside recycling in July

Earlier this month, Birmingham announced it is doubling its curbside recycling program. Beginning in July, the city will pick up recyclables on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Remember When?. For recyclers it has been a rollercoaster year and half. After April 8, 2020, a few weeks after...
Birmingham, ALNashville Post

Pinnacle recruits Birmingham bankers

Two weeks after announcing a move into the Hunstville market, Pinnacle Financial Partners has ventured farther down Interstate 65 to recruit a team well known to one of its senior lending officers. Pinnacle leaders on Monday said they have brought on board a four-person commercial banking team led by Mark...
Birmingham, MIchevydetroit.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Downtown Birmingham

There’s a reason downtown Birmingham is one of Metro Detroit’s hottest destinations. Aside from a sprawling assortment of exceptional dining establishments, the city is home to dozens of family-owned businesses that pride themselves on unique inventory and quality service. This week, we’re taking a look at five stores to check out next time you find yourself at the corner of Old Woodward and Maple Road.
Birmingham, ALwbhm.org

Birmingham Elections Ballot Set

Seventy-two people have filed their paperwork and are officially running for office in the upcoming Birmingham city elections. After the qualifying deadline elapsed Friday, eight people were on the ballot to compete in the mayor’s race, trying to capture the seat now held by Mayor Randall Woodfin. The other most...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Updates

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.
La Verne, CAlaverne.edu

New Center to Focus on Entrepreneurs

The University of La Verne celebrates another major gift from prominent real estate executive and enthusiastic donor Randall Lewis: $2 million to establish the Randall Lewis Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Social Impact. The new nonprofit venture will focus on increasing the economic power and impact of university students, alumni, regional businesses, not-for-profits, and community organizations. It will do so by providing entrepreneurial training for several learning cohorts each year, integrating academic and hands-on approaches to job creation and long-term career support.
Alabama Statealabamawx.com

Alabama Newscenter — Birmingham’s History Captured in Postcards From a Century Ago

A horse race at the Alabama State Fair in October 1906, a view of the old Terminal Station in downtown Birmingham, picketers at a now-defunct mine in west Jefferson County, and street scenes featuring men in suits and top hats and ladies in old-fashioned long dresses carrying parasols. Those are among the many snapshots in time that would have been lost forever without postcards.
Birmingham, ALbirminghammommy.com

4th of July Celebrations and Fireworks in Birmingham

Fireworks and 4th of July Celebrations are kicking off this weekend all around Birmingham, here’s where you can celebrate and see some incredible shows!. ​Viewing areas will be all the parking areas around the school and the open meadow areas in front of the school. Absolutely NO parking allowed on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy