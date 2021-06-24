Birmingham 100: A transformative year
New Birmingham 100 data reveals the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Magic City’s largest private companies, from shifting revenue to employment challenges.www.bizjournals.com
New Birmingham 100 data reveals the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Magic City’s largest private companies, from shifting revenue to employment challenges.www.bizjournals.com
The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham