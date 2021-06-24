Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers cut 6-time Pro Bowl guard DeCastro in surprise move

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro in a surprise move.

The 31-year-old DeCastro attended the team’s mandatory minicamp last week but did not participate in full-team drills.

DeCastro, the team’s first-round pick in the 2012 draft, spent nine years with the Steelers. He was named All-Pro following the 2015 and 2017 seasons while playing on one of the most dominant offensive lines in the league. DeCastro was entering the final season of a five-year $50-million contract he signed in 2017.

The decision does free up some salary-cap space for the Steelers to find a replacement, but DeCastro’s solid play on the field and presence in the locker room deals a significant blow to what is now a very young offensive line group.

“David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us,” general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David’s consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else.”

DeCastro expressed frustration last December with the disjointed 2020 season. The Steelers won the AFC North while playing most of their home games in an empty Heinz Field because of COVID-19 protocols.

“You’re like, ‘What are we doing out here?’” DeCastro said at the time. “I don’t like to make excuses because we’re professionals and stuff but we’re still human. We have emotions and not having fans there, it’s just tough.”

DeCastro’s abrupt departure means the Steelers will have an almost completely rebuilt offensive line entering 2021. Veteran center Maurkice Pouncey retired in January, left tackle Alejandro Villaneuva signed with Baltimore and left guard Matt Feilier is now with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Zach Banner is the only starter from the offensive line group that walked onto the field for Week 1 in 2020 who will be back this season, and Banner is recovering from major knee surgery after going down in the opener against the New York Giants.

The Steelers drafted center Kendrick Green in the third round to take over for Pouncey. Kevin Dotson will take over at one of the guard spots, with B.J. Finney figuring to be the frontrunner to take over the other one unless Pittsburgh finds someone on the open market like Trai Turner, who was released in March by the Chargers.

DeCastro missed the first two games of 2020 with lingering knee issues but appeared in 13 of Pittsburgh’s final 14 games. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not address that status of DeCastro’s health at the end of minicamp.

“If I thought injury circumstances or reasons why people were not participating were significant, I would share them with you, but I’m not going to address day to day like things in this environment,” Tomlin said. “It’s not required.”

___

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Football Games#American Football#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Afc North#The Los Angeles Chargers#Banner#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers recruiting 5-time Pro Bowler to protect Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a relatively unproven offensive line. Signing five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner could help in that regard. Turner took a visit to Pittsburgh, which is one of the most offensive line-needy teams remaining in free agency. The 27-year-old made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-19, but was cut by the Chargers last March after a trade from Carolina sent him to LA in the first place. He’s been trying to find a consistent home ever since.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2 reasons the Steelers can win the Super Bowl this season

A franchise-record start turned into an unimaginable collapse in 2020. But the Pittsburgh Steelers are still a team capable of winning an NFL championship. Dating back to the merger in 1970, no franchise has won more games, more division titles and more Super Bowl rings. But the reputation of the Pittsburgh Steelers has taken some hits in recent years, due mainly to their postseason shortcomings as well as their quick fades late in the season.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Steelers Could Trade For Local Favorite: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers could acquire a hometown star via trade, according to a recent report. Chris Roling of Bleacher Report compiled a list of "one trade each NFL team should offer before 2021 training camp starts," which included the Steelers offering a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Jefferson Hills native Chase Winovich.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Will 2021 be Diontae Johnson’s breakout year?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. Diontae Johnson. Position: Wide Receiver. Age: 24.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Steelers that should be cut before taking a snap in 2021

While camp is a time for lower-level roster players to prove themselves, these four Steelers should be off the team before they can take a snap. The Steelers have quite veterans on this roster that don’t offer a lot overall to the team. While training camp and preseason is a time for these players to improve their craft, the odds are most of these players have hit their ceiling. Assuming they don’t make any sort of leaps this offseason, these players are dead weight on the team and offer little in terms of value going forward. Here are the four Steelers players that should be cut before taking a snap.
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

How a Tennessee quarterback became the future of the Steelers offensive line

In case you didn’t know, I love tracing back how the Steelers were able to land a certain player based on the previous moves which put them, or the draft pick used to select them, into their hands. Whether it be connecting Santonio Holmes to Diontae Johnson, or Keyaron Fox to James Conner, it’s a fun little exercise in diving into the rabbit hole to see exactly how someone landed with our beloved Steelers.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How will Steelers respond to their disappointing 2020 season?

The Steelers had a rough finish to the 2020 season. Here’s how Pittsburgh could look in 2021. As Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season approached, many fans were confused and astonished. When the standings were released to the public, the Pittsburgh Steelers were holding an 11-0 record. During the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Former GM’s Ben Roethlisberger Claim

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stated several times this offseason that Ben Roethlisberger still has some gas left in the tank. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, however, thinks Roethlisberger’s days of being a reliable quarterback are over. During this Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Tannenbaum unleashed his boldest take of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers got a big-time steal in Quincy Roche

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their 2021 NFL Draft class with somewhat of a predictable selection. Many expected Pittsburgh to be a potential landing spot for Alabama’s star running back Najee Harris, and that’s exactly what happened. The Steelers draft class in 2021 wasn’t exactly loaded with value by consensus...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Elite defensive talent litters the top 10

The 2022 3-round NFL Mock Draft is upon you. This is an important time to get familiar with some of the names you could see in April. There’s no time like the present for a 2022 NFL Mock Draft. It allows us to get our eyes or ears onto college football players and 2022 NFL Draft prospects many have never even heard of. Mock drafts help us circle names at positions that we can watch for on Saturdays in the fall. It is not, however, a test of accuracy.
NFLUSA Today

Bengals adding David DeCastro listed as top move team should make

The Cincinnati Bengals probably aren’t the only team in the NFL that would like to add former Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro. Interestingly, one analyst tabs it as the one thing the Bengals must do this offseason. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report outlined the idea:. “If there’s any chance DeCastro...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL GM expects Ben Roethlisberger to be benched this season

Will Ben Roethlisberger end up benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers this season? One NFL analyst thinks so. Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who is now an ESPN analyst, was talking on “Get Up!” Thursday. Tannenbaum said he expects Roethlisberger to be “bad” and benched by the middle of the season.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Rumors: Big Ben Roethlisberger Getting Benched? N’Keal Harry Trade Rumors + TJ Watt Engaged

Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are red hot around the future of Ben Roethlisberger, and the insane comments from Mike Tannenbaum on ‘Get Up!’ didn’t help. Tannenbaum said that Big Ben will not even make it through the first-half of the 2021 NFL Season. N’Keal Harry trade rumors are popping off after he requested a trade from the New England Patriots - should the Steelers trade for him? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Steelers news and rumors, including TJ Watt’s engagement, on today’s video! Help us get this channel growing as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.

Comments / 0

Community Policy