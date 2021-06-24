Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Need to breastfeed could block Canadian’s path to Olympics

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CG9BA_0aeRen7x00
FILE- In this July 29, 2016, file photo, Canada's Kim Gaucher watches during a break in the second half of a women's exhibition basketball game in Bridgeport, Conn. Gaucher say she is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.” COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month. She says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.” The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month. In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
274K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Gaucher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Breastfeeding#Ap#Gaucher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Canada
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Why Canadian athletes should boycott the Tokyo Olympics

With less than a month to go until the Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23, polls out of Japan show that as many as 83 per cent of Japanese citizens do not want the Games to proceed as scheduled, and up to 43 per cent support a complete cancellation. One can hardly blame them. As more contagious variants of COVID-19 emerge and organizers press on, it does not take an expert to point out how irresponsible it would be to bring athletes from around the world to a central location (though medical experts in Britain have done just that). The pandemic has created exceptional conditions that have allowed the world’s wealthiest to accumulate outrageous profits as the public has suffered, and staging the Olympics will continue this trend. Canadian athletes should recognize this and take a stand against corporate greed by boycotting the Tokyo Olympics.
SportsPosted by
Forbes

Tokyo Olympics Fiasco Could Cost $800 Million In Ticket Sales And That’s Just For Starters

After months of gyrations and backflips, any hopes that the Tokyo Olympics could stick the landing collapsed in a heap on the floor Thursday when officials announced that spectators would be barred from the events due to COVID-19 concerns. The Olympics, which commence on July 23, were already delayed for a year. The sudden emergency announcement from tearful Japanese officials Thursday has titanic economic repercussions for the entire ecosystem of venues, broadcasters and sponsors who have shelled out more than $1.2 billion to NBCUniversal alone.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Laeticia Amihere named to Canadian Olympic team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball sophomore Laeticia Amihere will suit up for her native Canada in the 2020 Summer Olympics as she’s been named to the 12-woman roster set to travel to Tokyo, Team Canada officials announced on Tuesday. Amihere played in all 31 games for Carolina last...
Combat Sportswhbl.com

Olympics-Canadian boxer wins battle to compete in Tokyo

(Reuters) – Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold said on Wednesday that her dream to compete in the Tokyo Olympics was “intact” after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that qualification criteria must accommodate women who were pregnant or had given birth. After qualifying events were cancelled due to the...
Celebritieschatsports.com

Sha’Carri Richardson and Her Now Uncertain Path to the Olympics

When Sha’Carri Richardson starts talking, the declarations are grand. “Talent is talent. If you got it, you go fast.”. Her performances have been just as bold. Richardson, 21, could claim to be America’s fastest woman after winning the 100 meters at the U.S. track and field Olympic trials last month in Oregon, drawing attention for her speed, outspoken nature and billowing orange hair in homage to her athletic hero. Her time of 10.86 seconds instantly made her a gold medal favorite at the Tokyo Olympics that begin this month, mostly because it was not even the fastest she has run this year.
Basketballraptorsrepublic.com

Canadian Men’s Basketball Facing Pivotal Olympic Qualifier

On Tuesday, the Canadian Men’s Basketball squad will begin its Olympic qualification quest. On home soil in Victoria, B.C. In front of some fans, if Canada gets to at least the semi-final round. This is one of the most pivotal weeks for basketball in Canada for quite some time. The...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Canadian Olympic Medalist Emily Overholt Announces Retirement

Canadian Olympian Emily Overholt announced her retirement from swimming Thursday after falling short of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Overholt was part of the Canadian team for the Rio Olympics in 2016 at age 18. She finished fifth in the 400 individual medley and 25th in the 400 freestyle. As a last-minute fill-in, she helped the Canadian women’s 800 free relay win a bronze medal.
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Knight selected for Canadian Olympic team

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- When Justyn Knight started running in high school, he was stunned when he received an offer from Syracuse University. As he started growing on the Hill, he realized that making an Olympic team was possible. On Saturday, that dream officially came true. Justyn will be representing Team Canada at the Olympics.
Mount Vernon, NYyonkerstimes.com

Mt. Vernon’s Rai Benjamin Could Win a Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Mount Vernon NY native Rai Benjamin will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games in two weeks, and he has the best chance at winning a gold medal for Westchster. Benjamin was a national high school champion in the 400 Meters and the 400 Meter hurdles before attending college at the University of Southern California, USC.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Israeli surfer Anat Lelior’s unlikely path to the Tokyo Olympics

This article originally appeared on Alma. Anat Lelior’s first experience with surfing came at age 5. It was an inauspicious start to the sport that would become her career and, later this month, take her to the Tokyo Olympics. Her father, Yochai, lay on the back of the board with...
NHLNewsweek

World's Top Hockey Players Could be Forced to Miss 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The Stanley Cup Finals got underway Monday night in Florida, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made a startling announcement regarding the league taking an Olympic break next February. Bettman said a break likely won't happen. There's a strong possibility that NHL players won't get their typical break during the league's...
SportsPosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

These Six Sports are New to the Olympics for 2021

Just to avoid the social media cacophony let me clarify the headline for you. The Tokyo Olympic Games are set to open on July 23rd, 2021. The games were supposed to have been contested last year but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they were postponed. There six sports that we are describing as "new" for the games this year. However, two of those sports are actually returning sports that have been on hiatus for over a decade.
BasketballNewsTimes

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, Kia Nurse named to Canadian Olympic Team

Aaliyah Edwards’ UConn teammates will need to wait a bit longer for her to rejoin them on campus. Not that they mind, of course. Edwards and former UConn star Kia Nurse were among 12 players named to the Canadian Olympic Women’s Basketball Team on Tuesday. At 18, Edwards is the...
SportsNewsTimes

Uzbekistan attempt to slyly qualify Olympic swimmers blocked

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An attempt at cheating to qualify Uzbekistan swimmers for the Tokyo Olympics has been blocked by sport’s highest court. World swim body FINA denounced Uzbekistan's “nefarious behavior.”. FINA said on Monday the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal by the Uzbek swimming federation against...
SportsDerrick

Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues

TOKYO (AP) — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area have decided to bar fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections, Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed on Saturday with the pandemic-delayed games opening in just under two weeks. Tokyo organizers and the IOC earlier in the week...
SportsWPTV

Tokyo Countdown 13-12: 25 days, 25 amazing Olympic memories

The Tokyo Games are almost here. We individually revisit an amazing Olympic memory, per diem, over the 25-day leadup. This countdown began on Monday, June 28. Here are parts one and two. NBC will have comprehensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympics' Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23, beginning live at...
SportsBusiness Insider

Win Big with Team Canada! Canadian Olympic Foundation Launches Canada's first nationwide 50/50

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Olympic Foundation (Foundation) is excited to launch the "Team Canada 50/50", the first coast-to-coast-to-coast 50/50 raffle. Starting Monday, July 12 at 12:01 a.m., the first of three 50/50 charitable raffles go live in support of sport across the country. Running until Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 9:00 p.m., Canadians can enter into their provincial or territorial raffle by going directly to TeamCanada5050.ca.

Comments / 0

Community Policy