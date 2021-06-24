Hendrick gets plenty of mileage from his gamble on Larson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson joined Hendrick motorsports this season unsponsored. Rick Hendrick wasn't concerned because he figured once Larson started winning, companies would come aboard the No. 5 Chevrolet. Larson has now won four consecutive races, five overall, and only one victory was with a sponsor that was not a Hendrick company. Larson's success is now drawing sponsorship interest, but Hendrick isn’t even sure he wants to take his companies off the car.