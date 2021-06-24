Cancel
Public Safety

How a Murder Mobilized Detroit’s Ballroom Community

 18 days ago
Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Kelly Stough was a Detroit native, a lover of fashion, a beauty enthusiast, a Black trans woman, and a member of the legendary House of Ebony, an international ballroom house. She was known for her joyous attitude and her creativity. Her mother, Jessica Williams, said Stough loved singing in the church choir, and her aunts said she used to take friends in when they didn’t have a place to sleep.

