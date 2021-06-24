Cancel
UK Athletics reacts to Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order on NIL

By Derek Terry
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order on Thursday that will allow all college athletes within the state to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness. The order, which goes into effect on July 1, will allow Kentucky athletes to make money off endorsements. "Today’s step...

John Calipari
Andy Beshear
Mark Stoops
Mitch Barnhart
#College Athletics#Nil#Uk Athletics#College Athletes#Uk Athletics#Nil#Likeness#Kentucky Athletics
