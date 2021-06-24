Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?

It took Tadej Pogačar just nine kilometres as he came storming through the first time check on the stage 5 time trial course, to lay down a marker in the reclamation of his Tour de France title. The flat 27km parcours in Laval couldn't have been more different to the uphill route at La Planche des Belles Filles where he sensationally upended the Tour less than a year ago, but dressed in the same white skinsuit as the best young rider in the race, it looked like little else had changed in the last 10 months, as Pogačar produced a time that made everyone sit up and take notice. He was already 11 seconds quicker than European TT champion Stefan Küng only a third of the way through the course, and went on to win the stage with a result that could well define this year’s Tour in a similar way to his performance last year.