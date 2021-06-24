Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?

wcn247.com
 19 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Imagine you begin pedaling from the start of Stage 17 of this year’s Tour de France. First, you would bike approximately 70 miles (112 km) with a gradual increase in elevation of around 1,300 feet (400 m). But you’ve yet to hit the fun part: the Hautes-Pyrénées mountains. Over the next 40 miles (64 km) you would have to climb three mountain peaks with a net increase of a mile (1.6 km) in elevation. On the fittest day of my life, I might not even be able to finish Stage 17 – much less do it in anything remotely close to the five hours or so the winner will take to finish the ride. And Stage 17 is just one of 21 stages that must be completed in the 23 days of the tour.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Food Energy#Creative Commons License#University Of Lynchburg#The Tour De France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPublic Radio International PRI

Tour de France crash and pileup

The iconic Tour de France cycling race saw a massive pileup of dozens of cyclists this weekend. The crash was caused by a fan standing on the roadside, reportedly holding a sign for television cameras. Now Tour officials are saying that they will sue the person who caused this crash. Host Marco Werman speaks with Wall Street Journal sports columnist and avid cycling enthusiast, Jason Gay.
Cyclingjhu.edu

Writing along with the Tour de France

Slovenian cyclist Primož Roglič started the penultimate stage of the 2020 Tour de France on the verge of history. A ski jumper who took up cycling in 2012 at the ancient professional athlete age of 23, Roglič had rapidly ascended into the sport's elite. He won the 2019 Vuelta a España, becoming the first Slovenian to win a grand tour. And on Sept. 6, 2020, he became the first Slovenian cyclist to don the yellow jersey worn by the Tour de France's overall leader, a position he held for the next 10 stages. All that stood in his way to victory was a race against the clock.
CyclingNBC Sports

2021 Tour de France standings

2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 8 of 21 …. Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey) Young Rider (White Jersey) 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 29:38:25. 2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:00. 3. David Gaudu (FRA) — +5:52. 4. Aurelien Paret...
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Injured Sagan pulls out of Tour de France

SAINT-PAUL-TROIS-CHATEAUX, France, July 8 - Triple world champion Peter Sagan will not start the 12th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday after sustaining a knee injury. "In a sprint stage I hurt my knee, Slovakian Sagan told reporters. "Yesterday I managed to finish the stage but I was...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Primož Roglič abandons Tour de France 2021

Primož Roglič has abandoned the Tour de France 2021 ahead of stage nine. The Slovenian had been among the favourites to challenge for victory in this year's race, but his hopes of winning the yellow jersey were dashed following a crash on stage three. Roglič had battle through the following...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France stage 5: How can anyone beat Tadej Pogačar?

It took Tadej Pogačar just nine kilometres as he came storming through the first time check on the stage 5 time trial course, to lay down a marker in the reclamation of his Tour de France title. The flat 27km parcours in Laval couldn't have been more different to the uphill route at La Planche des Belles Filles where he sensationally upended the Tour less than a year ago, but dressed in the same white skinsuit as the best young rider in the race, it looked like little else had changed in the last 10 months, as Pogačar produced a time that made everyone sit up and take notice. He was already 11 seconds quicker than European TT champion Stefan Küng only a third of the way through the course, and went on to win the stage with a result that could well define this year’s Tour in a similar way to his performance last year.
Sportswcn247.com

Federal among Wimbledon winners... Tour de France hits Alps

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time. Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Centre Court. The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken at love by Norrie. After trading breaks in the fourth set, Federer broke again for a 5-4 lead. He will play No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday. It’s the 69th time that Federer has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, also a record.
CyclingAPG of Wisconsin

Australian tackles solo Tour de France

The Tour de France started in 1903 and has run ever since, except during the world wars. In the old-school, tours stages were ridiculously long and started in early morning — usually before dawn. Riders had no gears (well, just the one). Roads were dirt, gravel, cobbles. Team cars didn't follow racers (actually most racers weren't on teams) and if there was a mechanical issue, the racer himself had to deal with it.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Peter Sagan abandons the Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was forced to abandon the Tour de France before the start of stage 12 to Nimes due to a worsening knee injury. The three-time world champion crashed with Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the stage 3 sprint to Pontivy, with a chainring digging into his right knee.
Cyclingchatsports.com

Primoz Roglic withdraws from Tour de France

CLUSES, France — The injuries from a crash-filled opening week at the Tour de France took their toll Sunday when last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic withdrew before the ninth stage. Rogblic crashed badly during Monday’s third stage in the western Brittany region and had been struggling since. The Jumbo-Visma team...
Photographybicycling.com

The Best Photos From the 2021 Tour de France

We’re just over halfway into the 2021 Tour de France, and the 108th edition of the world’s most well-known bike race has been full of action, drama, and crashes. Photographers Chris Auld, Jered Gruber and Ashley Norris Gruber of Gruber Images, and Eloise Mavian and Francesco Rachello of Tornanti.cc have been in France, capturing the images of the Tour. Below is a selection of their best shots.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Preparation and adaptation pays off for Tour de France stage 14 winner Bauke Mollema: 'It's pretty hard to close me down'

The Tour de France road book is not just the logistics and information bible, it's where dreams and plans are formed. Resting in their hotel rooms and riding the long transfers on the team buses, riders flick through the heavy book one page at a time, blindly turning until they reach a page that ignites an idea. This is the day I'll attack, they mentally vow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy