Home rule for broadband

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is seeking input from broadband providers in the next phase of an effort to expand internet access. Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor agreed to use $300 million pandemic relief money to extend broadband service and promote economic development. The state is soliciting ideas, suggestions and comments from broadband providers. The information will be used in determining the questions to be included in the upcoming formal Request for Proposals. The input also will help determine other conditions providers must meet to receive an award from the Broadband Deployment Fund.