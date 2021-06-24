Home rule for broadband
Along the lines of state legislation prohibiting local taxes on plastic bags, (Tax ban shortsighted, June 23), the state legislature has also crafted legislation that essentially prohibits municipalities from creating their own broadband service. Once again, an example of government over-reach in support of big business and, in the case of Huron where there is only one single choice of broadband supplier, supports the existing monopoly for broadband service.sanduskyregister.com