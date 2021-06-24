Cancel
Huron, OH

Home rule for broadband

By Joel Hagy Huron city councilman
Sandusky Register
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong the lines of state legislation prohibiting local taxes on plastic bags, (Tax ban shortsighted, June 23), the state legislature has also crafted legislation that essentially prohibits municipalities from creating their own broadband service. Once again, an example of government over-reach in support of big business and, in the case of Huron where there is only one single choice of broadband supplier, supports the existing monopoly for broadband service.

