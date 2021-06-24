A's Fiers likely not throwing another month after injection
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oakland Athletics starter Mike Fiers likely won't be throwing again for at least four more weeks because of an injection for his sprained right elbow. Manager Bob Melvin says there's still a chance Fiers will pitch again this season. The right-hander felt discomfort when trying to resume throwing this week. He has made only two starts this season. The last was on May 6. He missed the first 22 games of the season because of a lumbar strain, and is now on the 60-day injured list because of the elbow issue.