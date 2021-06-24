Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A's Fiers likely not throwing another month after injection

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oakland Athletics starter Mike Fiers likely won't be throwing again for at least four more weeks because of an injection for his sprained right elbow. Manager Bob Melvin says there's still a chance Fiers will pitch again this season. The right-hander felt discomfort when trying to resume throwing this week. He has made only two starts this season. The last was on May 6. He missed the first 22 games of the season because of a lumbar strain, and is now on the 60-day injured list because of the elbow issue.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Bob Melvin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Oakland Athletics#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMarin Independent Journal

When will the A’s see Rosenthal, Fiers and others back from injury? Here’s the breakdown

The Oakland A’s have the fourth-best record in the American League and and keep on winning despite a handful of costly injuries to key players. Closer Trevor Rosenthal, the biggest offseason addition, has yet to appear in a regular season game, and former ace Mike Fiers has made just two appearances between stints on the IL. The A’s have also taken big hits to their bullpen and outfield depth.
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Astros fans throw block of cheese on field for Mike Fiers

The Astros have dealt with fans on the road throwing inflatable trash cans on the field to mock their sign-stealing, trash can-banging system. During a 4-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday, an Astros fan struck back. In the bottom of the eighth inning, a fan threw something that looked...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mike Fiers: Still 'having problems' in recovery

Fiers (elbow) continues "having some problems" and is still not comfortable throwing, according to manager Bob Melvin, the team's official site reports. The veteran right-hander does have the peace of mind of having been given the all clear in terms of structural damage from renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews in late June, but even the subsequent platelet-rich plasma injection he received apparently hasn't improved his condition sufficiently. Given Melvin's latest report, it appears Fiers isn't anywhere close to starting a rehab assignment.
MLBYardbarker

Aroldis Chapman's Closer Job in Jeopardy After Another Miserable Performance

Shortly after Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman blew a save against the Mets—allowing the crosstown rival to win Game 1 of a doubleheader—it was announced that the closer had made the American League All-Star team. As much as Chapman earned the trip to his seventh All-Star Game with an unhittable start...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Throwing another bullpen

Carrasco (hamstring) will throw a full bullpen session Saturday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Carrasco threw his first full bullpen session recently, and the team was pleased with his performance. The right-hander will have another throwing session as a result, and he could progress to facing hitters at some point if he performs well once again. Manager Luis Rojas said that the team hopes Carrasco could return from the injured list sometime in late July or early August.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws another bullpen session

Strasburg (neck) completed a 60-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The right-hander threw a 51-pitch session Friday and continues ramping up his workload as he returns from a neck strain. However, Strasburg has yet to pitch against live hitters, and he'll likely need to do so before beginning a rehab assignment.
MLBthedallasnews.net

A's outlast Rangers in 11 innings

Jed Lowrie hit one of Oakland's four homers and delivered a tie-breaking single during a four-run 11th inning as the Athletics outlasted the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Lowrie, who also doubled, broke a 4-4 tie with his run-scoring hit to right field in the 11th. After...
Baseballnumberfire.com

Skye Bolt in left field for Athletics on Saturday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Bolt will make his 20th outfield appearance after Seth Brown was shifted to right field and Stephen Piscotty was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, Bolt's FanDuel salary stands at...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chris Bassitt finally gets his due

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt has been one of the great stories in baseball. Once a highly regarded prospect, his career had been derailed due to injuries and a lack of opportunity at the major league level. Finally healthy in 2019, and given a full time role in the rotation in 2020, Bassitt has broken out, becoming the ace of the A’s staff.
MLBConnecticut Post

Oakland 4 runs in 11th to beat Rangers 8-4 in game of solos

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and the Oakland Athletics went on to beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Saturday. “Ride the wave,” Lowrie said. “We had a big inning, and I think that was good...
MLBLone Star Ball

35-55 - Homers plague Rangers again in 4-1 first half finale loss to A’s

The Texas Rangers scored one run but the Oakland Athletics scored four runs. The Rangers gave up six hits to the A’s today. Four of them left the yard, all solo home runs. It seems Kolby Allard took a page out of Mike Foltynewicz’s book — The Book of Colby, as it were — from yesterday as Allard allowed all four solo dongs in his six innings of work.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers 7/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics (50-40) will collide with the Texas Rangers (35-53) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend competition at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4:05 PM ET. Oakland faced the Houston Astros this week losing the first two installments at 6-9 on Tuesday and 3-4 On Wednesday but won the finale at 2-1 on Thursday. Last time out, the Athletics bowed to the Texas Rangers with a one-run deficit at 2-3 in the opening game on Friday. Oakland outmatched Texas in driving 7-5 hits but ended up losing at 2-3. Starter Cole Irvin gave up three earned runs on three hits while striking out five Texas batters in pitching for 5.0 innings in the loss. Third Baseman Matt Chapman made one run on two hits while Shortstop Elvis Andrus earned a one-run score on one hit in the losing effort for the Athletics.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Brandon Crawford homers, Thairo Estrada gets four hits in Giants' rout of Nationals

When the Giants played in Washington last month, they did next to nothing offensively but managed to split the four-game series. This time around, San Francisco’s bats are as warm as the weather. Taking advantage of a leaky Nationals defense, they racked up eight runs against Jon Lester in the first three innings, and Brandon Crawford added his 18th homer of the season in the sixth to power a 10-4 victory.
MLBktbb.com

Mookie Betts, Michael Brantley out of All-Star Game; MLB names replacements

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley are among the players who have decided not to play in the All-Star Game, it was announced Saturday. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was among the announced replacements, but he opted later Saturday to decline so he...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Wainwright, Cardinals to take on Williams, Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (44-46, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-46, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -101, Cardinals -114; over/under is even.
MLBRed Bluff Daily News

A’s Chris Bassitt makes first career All-Star team as replacement

Over the course of his Oakland A’s career, Chris Bassitt went from reluctant swingman in a starter’s body to ace of the starting staff. The cherry on top of his transformation: Bassitt’s first All-Star appearance this season. Bassitt will join Matt Olson as A’s representatives in Denver for as an...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Matt Olson homers twice as Athletics down Rangers

EditorsNote: 2nd update with handful of small changes. Matt Olson ripped two solo home runs and Chris Bassitt scattered four hits over seven innings to record his 10th straight win as the Oakland Athletics powered their way past the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. The Athletics...
MLBLone Star Ball

35-54 - Rangers lose impromptu home run derby to A’s 8-4 in 11

The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the Oakland Athletics scored eight runs after 11. Mike Foltynewicz came into today’s game as the only starter in the league averaging over two dongs allowed per nine innings and today he allowed three solo home runs to Oakland. Folty’s 24 dingers allowed...
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Downed in extras: Oakland scores four runs in 11th inning to defeat Texas 8-4

ARLINGTON — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and the Oakland Athletics went on to beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Saturday. Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th off Spencer Patton (0-1), who then threw a wild pitch that allowed another run before Stephen Piscotty added a two-run homer.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Tim Anderson, Taijuan Walker among replacement players for All-Star Game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set to have a record-tying 39 first-time All-Stars. The league announced on Saturday the names of 10 players set to appear in the upcoming game in Denver as replacements for original selections that won’t be able to play, which has brought the number of All-Star rookies to an all-time high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy