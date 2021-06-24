A's Fiers likely not throwing another month after injection

The Oakland Athletics (50-40) will collide with the Texas Rangers (35-53) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend competition at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4:05 PM ET. Oakland faced the Houston Astros this week losing the first two installments at 6-9 on Tuesday and 3-4 On Wednesday but won the finale at 2-1 on Thursday. Last time out, the Athletics bowed to the Texas Rangers with a one-run deficit at 2-3 in the opening game on Friday. Oakland outmatched Texas in driving 7-5 hits but ended up losing at 2-3. Starter Cole Irvin gave up three earned runs on three hits while striking out five Texas batters in pitching for 5.0 innings in the loss. Third Baseman Matt Chapman made one run on two hits while Shortstop Elvis Andrus earned a one-run score on one hit in the losing effort for the Athletics.