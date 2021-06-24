Judge, Sánchez drive Yanks to blowout win over Royals

Cleveland did not need ninth-inning heroics to record their third straight win over Kansas City, scoring more than enough runs by the final frame to retire the Royals, 14-6. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Cleveland went to work against Kansas City starter Mike Minor. José Ramírez drew a leadoff walk and Franmil Reyes followed with a single. Ramírez came around to score on an RBI double for Bobby Bradley, though third base coach Mike Sarbaugh made the ill-advised decision to wave home Reyes, who was thrown out at the plate thanks to a pair of excellent relay throws. Harold Ramirez singled to put runners at first and third. With two outs, Oscar Mercado tied the score on an RBI single. Bradley Zimmer chopped an infield single through the legs of Minor, allowing Ramirez to score and give Cleveland a 3-2 lead.