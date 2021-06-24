Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heat send help: After building collapse, NBA team rallies

wcn247.com
 19 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was working out Thursday morning with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass, when they were told there was a more pressing need. Before long, Herro, Quinn and Glass had left the team’s arena for the short drive north to Surfside, where a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed around 1:30 a.m. At least one person was killed, dozens were unaccounted for and teams of rescuers were poring through the rubble with hope of finding anyone alive. The Heat trio helped load a truck with water, food and other essentials.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Chris Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Superteam: 5 Perfect Targets

The disappointing first-round exit by the Los Angeles Lakers has many implications. For starters, it exposed the team’s need to stay healthy. Despite bringing veteran role players to the team in Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol, the star power was not enough when Anthony Davis was injured. With...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s Wife: Callie Rivers

Two of the most prestigious NBA families, the Curry and Rivers clans, have famously been joined together by the union of two of their members: Seth Curry and Callie Rivers. Most of us know all about the the NBA stars of the family, but let’s get to know Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers and how their relationship blossomed.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These teams reportedly have interest in Kevin Love trade

Kevin Love battled injuries this past season and averaged career-lows in many statistical categories, but it sounds like there could still be a robust trade market for him this summer. The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to explore trade possibilities for Love this offseason. According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire,...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Shocking Loss

Team USA’s men’s basketball team suffered one of the biggest upsets in recent international basketball history on Saturday night. It was just an exhibition match, so it didn’t really count for anything, but Nigeria took down the United States, 90-87, on Saturday evening. This was the first exhibition game for...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves and Marlins team up to help victims of Surfside’s Condo collapse

ATLANTA — This weekend, the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins are teaming up to help raise money to support victims of the horrific condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. All weekend while the Braves and Marlins play ball at Truist Park,...
NBAPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Buffalo Native Helps His Team Reach The NBA Finals

If your favorite team is out of the NBA playoffs, you still have a reason to watch. One thing I know about Buffalo is we love to cheer on anyone from our hometown that is doing well. Jordan Nwora attended The Park School of Buffalo and Amherst High School. Jordan played college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals, he plays internationally with the Nigeria men's national basketball team. He is now a small forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now headed to the NBA finals with their recent win over the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Trae Young Sends A Message To The NBA After Game 6 Loss

Trae Young was impressive with the Atlanta Hawks in his very first postseason run with the team. Despite being underdogs in every single series, the Hawks were able to get to the Eastern Conference Finals where they gave the Milwaukee Bucks a very hard time. In the end, however, the Bucks were simply too strong, even without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup. In Game 6 on Saturday, the Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs, and now, the Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals.
NBAralphiereport.com

Buffs in the NBA: Jamahl Mosley named head coach of Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have officially hired Jamahl Mosley, former Colorado Buffaloes star, to be their next head coach. Mosley played at CU from 1997 to 2001, averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 103 career games. The Buffs were relatively successful during his time there and he was arguably their best and most consistent player from his sophomore season until he was named All-Big-12 his senior year.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Team USA can help Bam Adebayo become a superstar

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will play in his first-ever Olympics this offseason. This opportunity will be useful in many different ways. The first, most obvious thing to look out for is the recruitment of other players. Adebayo already commented on this matter, but it should be far from the top of his list of priorities.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: 3 goals for Omer Yurtseven’s 2021-22 season

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: Omer Yurtseven #44 of the Georgetown Hoyas takes a foul shot during a college basketball game against the Butler Bulldogs at the Capital One Arena on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Going into this offseason, the Miami Heat only...
Las Vegas, NVamericanpeoplenews.com

Nigeria Upsets Team USA in Historic Fashion

The Nigerian men’s basketball team upset Team USA in historic fashion Friday night with a 90-87 victory in Las Vegas, Nevada. “In a way, I’m kind of glad it happened,” Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich said after the game, via CBS Sports. “That means nothing if we don’t learn...
NBAHastings Tribune

Ira Winderman: The bombast of Jimmy Butler draws a wink from Heat’s past

You start here with Jimmy Butler: He is an acquired taste. For some, such as Fred Hoiberg, Rajon Rondo, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons, among others, it is one that hardly is palatable. That is among the reasons that, 10 years in, there already have been four teams. To others,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy