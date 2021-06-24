Cancel
Belvidere, IL

Belvidere Chrysler plant shutdown week of July 5

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Stellantis announced the Belvidere Chrysler Assembly Plant will be shut down once again because of a microchip shortage, this time the week of July 5. “Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down the week of July 5,” Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said.

www.wifr.com
