High heat & high humidity ahead of a pattern change (& some relief) Sunday

Although we started off this work week with cool temperatures and rain, much like what we’ve seen for a few weeks time, we’re not going to finish the week that way. In fact, we’ve quickly flipped the switch away from the cooler and rainier conditions of recent into a more typical July-like weather pattern. Although it’ll feel like summer all the way through the upcoming weekend, we’re STILL expecting high temperatures to remain below average all the way through the middle of next week. We’ll kick off the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Any clouds that form should dissipate around midday. From there, it’ll be all sunshine as temperatures warm into the low-to-mid 90s. Highs should stay below the average of 96° but it’ll of course still be noticeably warmer than yesterday despite a slightly cooler start to the day. Be aware that the recent rains will turn into noticeable humidity as heat index values hover close to the triple-digits by the end of the day today. A few extra clouds may be hanging around each day for the remainder of the week, potentially dropping temperatures a degree or two here or there, but we’re still expecting highs each day to remain below normal despite those heat index values as high as 100°.