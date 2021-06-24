Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

High heat & high humidity ahead of a pattern change (& some relief) Sunday

By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our ‘rinse and repeat’ weather pattern with high pressure still in control. We keep mornings in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. The dreaded heat index values climb each afternoon to around 100-107 degrees tomorrow. Hydration and listening to your body is key as we battle this heat through the start of the weekend. Saturday afternoon will feel around 100 degrees for heat index values, so still hot but trending “cooler”.

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#This Heat#High Pressure#Jet Stream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentabc27.com

Heat and high humidity will continue to fuel downpours and storms through today and tonight

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 92. TONIGHT: Scattered Downpours & T-Storms. Lo 74. WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90. More downpours and t-storms yesterday, during the afternoon, and more during the overnight, led to another 1 inch or more of rain in spots. We truly have gone from bone dry conditions here in Central PA to almost too much rain in the span of just a few weeks. In fact, at 6.88″ so far, this is our wettest July on record up to this point. More rain is likely today and tomorrow as well likely adding to that total. This high humidity is cumbersome and will lead to more tropical downpours over the next two days. Buckle up!
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Alert Day: Wednesday severe storm potential

We've issued an Alert Day for Wednesday with the threat of storms bringing hail, wind, tornadoes and even a bit of concern for flash flooding. This threat doesn't come without question marks though. As we're a bit under 48 hours from the onset of storms, this system is presenting two distinct timing scenarios and two placement scenarios. Let's talk a bit about them.
EnvironmentKWTX

Return of typical dry and warm weather for about a week’s time

Although we started off this work week with cool temperatures and rain, much like what we’ve seen for a few weeks time, we’re not going to finish the week that way. In fact, we’ve quickly flipped the switch away from the cooler and rainier conditions of recent into a more typical July-like weather pattern. Although it’ll feel like summer all the way through the upcoming weekend, we’re STILL expecting high temperatures to remain below average all the way through the middle of next week. We’ll kick off the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Any clouds that form should dissipate around midday. From there, it’ll be all sunshine as temperatures warm into the low-to-mid 90s. Highs should stay below the average of 96° but it’ll of course still be noticeably warmer than yesterday despite a slightly cooler start to the day. Be aware that the recent rains will turn into noticeable humidity as heat index values hover close to the triple-digits by the end of the day today. A few extra clouds may be hanging around each day for the remainder of the week, potentially dropping temperatures a degree or two here or there, but we’re still expecting highs each day to remain below normal despite those heat index values as high as 100°.
EnvironmentKWTX

Hot, humid, & hazy now & through the weekend

After yesterday’s rain and cooler temperatures, we are back to a hotter & drier weather pattern for the rest of the week. The next few days have a copy & paste style forecast: we kick off the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Any clouds around should thin out around midday and from there it’s all sunshine for the afternoon as we see highs jump to the low-to-mid 90s. Highs should stay below the average of 96°, but with recent rains and southerly onshore winds, heat index values hover close to the triple-digits each afternoon.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Summer pattern continues - heat, humidity, storms

Augusta has a new fire chief, now that Antonio Burden has been sworn in, Here's a look at how he was welcomed and what he said. See the sentencing handed down for Aiken man's murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dae’kwon Simmons was sentenced to 43 years in prison for gunning...
EnvironmentWVNT-TV

A Few Lingering Storms on Tuesday Night

Tuesday night will bring lingering storms, especially before dark. After dark we will begin seeing showers and storms wrap up. Temperatures are going to be mild yet again. Overnight lows drop into the mid 60s once more. Watch out for some patchy fog by the morning hours. Tuesday night has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy