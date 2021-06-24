You can score the 11th Gen Tiger Lake HP Chromebook x360 14c for $549

We are three years into the Crostini project that brought Linux app support to Chrome OS. Unfortunately for users of devices like the Samsung Chromebook and ASUS Chromebook C302, Linux has eluded the 8th Gen Skylake processors from Intel. This was a bad situation all around given the fact that these Chromebooks were the cream of the crop at that point in time. As newer Kaby Lake Chromebooks came along, Skylake device owners were feeling rather put out as developers weren’t clear as to whether or not the 8th Gen chips would even get support for Linux. Time ticked by and before we knew it, 10th Gen Comet Lake devices became the standard for Chrome OS and it began to feel as if Skylake Chromebooks would simply be left out in the cold.