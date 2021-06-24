You can score the 11th Gen Tiger Lake HP Chromebook x360 14c for $549
In April, HP quietly rolled out a refreshed version of the popular Chromebook x360 14c powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3 CPU. As we’ve seen with ASUS’ Chromebook Flip CX5, this new generation processor is an absolute beast compared to anything else we’ve seen in the Chrome OS space. HP didn’t do much in the way of other upgrades to the new x360 but honestly, they didn’t need to. This model did double the storage to 128GB from the previous year’s model which carries a modest 64GB but the Tiger Lake CPU alone is enough to warrant the minimal price but to $649. HP could have gone with a slightly brighter display but that’s a rant for another day.chromeunboxed.com
