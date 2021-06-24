Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

You can score the 11th Gen Tiger Lake HP Chromebook x360 14c for $549

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April, HP quietly rolled out a refreshed version of the popular Chromebook x360 14c powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3 CPU. As we’ve seen with ASUS’ Chromebook Flip CX5, this new generation processor is an absolute beast compared to anything else we’ve seen in the Chrome OS space. HP didn’t do much in the way of other upgrades to the new x360 but honestly, they didn’t need to. This model did double the storage to 128GB from the previous year’s model which carries a modest 64GB but the Tiger Lake CPU alone is enough to warrant the minimal price but to $649. HP could have gone with a slightly brighter display but that’s a rant for another day.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Chromebooks#Hp#Gb Hp Chromebook X360
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is the cheapest laptop you can buy on Prime Day

There are some amazing Prime Day deals happening on Amazon right now, but we’ve got something a bit special for you right here. What’s under $200, great for work and play, and does all the housework for you? Ok, we’re just kidding about that last part. But Amazon does have a great Prime Day deal on the Samsung Chromebook 4 available right now — pick it up for $190, saving a massive $60 on the regular price. Deals like this one won’t hang around, so snap it up quickly before stock runs low or completely sells out!
Computersxda-developers

Best cheap HP laptops: Gaming, Chromebook, and more!

Finding a good laptop in the sea of options out there today can sometimes prove to be a bit complicated. It’s even more challenging when you’re trying to spend as little money as possible. HP makes some really great laptops, but when the budget is tight, it can be hard to find one you can actually afford. We’ve already rounded up some of the best laptops you can buy for under $600, and HP makes an appearance a couple of times. But if you’re absolutely keen on the brand, these are the best HP laptops you can get on a budget.
ComputersAndroid Central

Here's why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 while it's $90 off today

Of all the Chromebooks on the market, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 happens to be our favorite. Finding the right balance between affordability and capability isn't always easy when it comes to buying a new laptop, though Chromebooks have made a name for themselves by focusing on efficiency and cost when compared to computers by Windows or Mac. However, with its well-rounded specs at the regular price of just $429.99, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 has surpassed a wide range of other models to become our choice for the best Chromebook of 2021.
Computersxda-developers

Can I run Windows apps on a Chromebook in 2021?

If you recently made the switch from Windows to a Chromebook, you’re probably missing some of your favorite apps. It’s no secret that some Windows apps can’t run natively on Chrome OS. Users often miss their favorite productivity apps, creator tools, and games when making the switch. Luckily, there are options if you need Windows apps on your Chromebook. One of the most powerful methods to accomplish this is to install Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS. Note though that this software is currently targeted at enterprise users, so individual licenses are not yet available. If you’re part of the target audience, this can be an amazing supplement to your Chrome OS workflow.
Electronicsreviewed.com

This HP 4th of July sale will save you hundreds on top-rated laptops

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Fourth of July sales may conjure up images of appliances and mattresses (and trust us, there are plenty of those to shop), but the holiday is also a great time to save on top-tier tech. If you need a new laptop, computer monitor or even mouse, you'll want to try your luck at HP, which has you covered with its aptly named Stars, Stripes and Savings 4th of July Sale, now offering up to 58% off all of the above—and more.
ComputersNeowin

You can already buy LGA 1700 / 1800 spares for Alder Lake-S

Intel's 12th gen CPU family dubbed 'Alder Lake' launch seems fast approaching. When it comes to its desktop lineup called Alder Lake-S, we already have the first compatible DDR5 kit from TEAMGROUP announced two weeks ago and set to be available very soon. And today popular leakster HXL has spotted spares for the upcoming socket LGA 1700 and they appear to already be selling on a website in China.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

As if it matters, your Skylake Chromebook can finally use Linux apps

We are three years into the Crostini project that brought Linux app support to Chrome OS. Unfortunately for users of devices like the Samsung Chromebook and ASUS Chromebook C302, Linux has eluded the 8th Gen Skylake processors from Intel. This was a bad situation all around given the fact that these Chromebooks were the cream of the crop at that point in time. As newer Kaby Lake Chromebooks came along, Skylake device owners were feeling rather put out as developers weren’t clear as to whether or not the 8th Gen chips would even get support for Linux. Time ticked by and before we knew it, 10th Gen Comet Lake devices became the standard for Chrome OS and it began to feel as if Skylake Chromebooks would simply be left out in the cold.
ComputersLiliputing

Opera wants you to install its web browser on Chromebooks

The Opera web browser is available for a range of operating systems including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. Now the makers of the browser want you to install it on Chromebooks as well. Technically that’s something you’ve been able to do for a while by enabling support for Android...
Computerstechbargains.com

Intel Core i7-11700K 8-Core Desktop Processor (11th Gen) $369.99

Walmart has the Intel Core i7-11700K 8-Core Desktop Processor (11th Gen) for a low $369.99 Free Shipping. Save 20% off on a processor that retails for $460. Compatible with Intel 500 series & select Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards and features Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support with speeds of up to 5.0GHz.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Xiaomi announces Mi Notebook Pro X 15 with OLED display and 11th gen Intel processors

Chinese OEM Xiaomi today announced its latest flagship laptop, the Mi Notebook Pro X 15. The main highlight of Mi Notebook Pro X 15 is its 15-inch 3.5K E4 OLED with 600-nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color support and the Corning Gorilla glass protection. The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 also features a premium build quality made of CNC aluminum, 17.5mm thickness, and about 1.9kg weight.
ComputersZDNet

Gateway launches a handful of new laptops with 11th-gen Intel processors, starting at $200

Dell and Gateway used to be the two giants of the home PC market, but while Dell has continued to maintain its status as a leading computer maker, the Gateway brand has faced a different fate. Acer purchased the company in 2007 and let it languish for years before deciding to take advantage of whatever familiarity the public still had with the Gateway name, revising it in a deal with Walmart that led to a lineup of laptops and tablets released last fall.
TechnologyAndroid Authority

Xiaomi's new flagship laptop packs an OLED screen, Intel 11th Gen CPUs

It's a speedy range-topping computing machine in a portable aluminum shell. Xiaomi has launched its new flagship laptop, the Mi Notebook Pro X. The device packs 11th-Gen Intel CPUs, an OLED display, and Nvidia GPUs. It’s available to purchase in China from July. After teasing fans earlier this week, Xiaomi...
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the Best Laptops you can buy in July 2021: Dell XPS, Alienware, HP Spectre, and more!

Apart from the many tasks you can achieve from a laptop, the best smartphones have gone way beyond. You can click on amazing pictures and videos, binge-watch your favorite TV shows, or even pay money without ever reaching for your wallet. But even now, most people continue to rely on laptops to get their work done faster and more efficiently. The initial days of the Covid-19 lockdown saw a decline in smartphone sales due to obvious reasons. However, at the same time, there was a huge demand for laptops as organizations scrambled to switch to a work-from-home setup.
Computersxda-developers

Best monitors for Chromebooks for June 2021: HP, ASUS, and more

If you use your Chromebook for work or school, you could use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Professional creative users may also need a monitor with excellent color calibration and accuracy. Whether you’re a pro, or just a Chrome OS user looking to watch Netflix on a bigger screen, our list of the best external monitors for Chromebooks has something for everyone.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Grab this 10th Gen Core i3 2-in-1 Chromebook for only $349

Lenovo just released its second iteration of the popular Flex 5 Chromebook and the upgrade to an 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor will be a serious shot in the arm for an already great device. That said, the original Flex 5 convertible is still worth your time if you’re looking for a solid Chromebook at a very affordable price. The 4GB/64GB can be picked up for as little as $340 at Amazon on a good day but Costco is where you want to look to get the most bang for your buck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy