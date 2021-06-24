Nest Wifi update tells you why your internet is terrible and further improves work from home
An update to Nest Wifi (13729.57.19) Nest Wifi point (1.54.253765) and Google Wifi (13729.57.15) devices brings several improvements that users should be aware of. M89 not only includes general security, stability, and performance improvements but also expands work from home traffic optimization options. While ‘Preferred activities’ rolled out back in November with support for Google Meet and Zoom video conferencing and Stadia for gaming, you’ll see new options for Microsoft Teams, Slack, GoToMeeting, and Webex once you receive the update.chromeunboxed.com
