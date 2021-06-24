Nest Wifi update tells you why your internet is terrible and further improves work from home

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you have plans to head to your vacation home this summer or rent one to take advantage of your office’s remote policy while you still can, then you’ll likely have to readjust to a new working environment while still trying to enjoy your new locale. However, your new work spot might come with a slew of problems like spotty Wi-Fi, not enough outlet space, or too much noise.