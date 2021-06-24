Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Nest Wifi update tells you why your internet is terrible and further improves work from home

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn update to Nest Wifi (13729.57.19) Nest Wifi point (1.54.253765) and Google Wifi (13729.57.15) devices brings several improvements that users should be aware of. M89 not only includes general security, stability, and performance improvements but also expands work from home traffic optimization options. While ‘Preferred activities’ rolled out back in November with support for Google Meet and Zoom video conferencing and Stadia for gaming, you’ll see new options for Microsoft Teams, Slack, GoToMeeting, and Webex once you receive the update.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Google Meet#Nest Wifi#Stadia#Microsoft Teams#Webex#Google Wifi Home#M89#Ge#Iptv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
InternetCNET

Slow Wi-Fi could mean your provider is throttling your internet. Here's how to tell

Slow internet is even more apparent now that more and more people are spending more and more time at home. And since the 2019 Supreme Court decision to decline to hear an appeal on net neutrality, ISPs can still legally throttle your internet, limiting your broadband if you're streaming more YouTube or Hulu than they want and providing slower connections to websites owned by their competitors.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to turn off your microphone and camera in Android 12

Android 12 has introduced a few new privacy controls that we weren’t exactly expecting. An example of this is the ability to turn off both your microphone and camera with just a swipe and a tap. While smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show feature a hardware switch for both, the same can’t be said for smartphones.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
Electronicscepro.com

Misguided Gizmodo Says ‘Smart Home Isn’t Worth It’

Not to sound like a broken record, but the smart home industry still has a big problem with the continued ongoing perception by the consumer media about the value and need for professionally installed home automation. The latest salvo comes from the popular consumer website Gizmodo, which titled a recent...
TechnologyDigital Trends

5 ways to optimize your home Wi-Fi network for the work-from-home era

Working from home is great, but with all those video calls, file transfers, and other work-related activities happening on your home Wi-Fi network, it’s now extra important to dial in your setup and make sure that you’re getting the most out of the internet service you pay for. So if you want to make sure you never have another spotty Zoom call again, check out these five helpful tips for optimizing your Wi-Fi for the work-from-home era:
TechnologyEngadget

Google promises improved privacy and five-years of updates for Nest devices

Big Tech's bid to gain access into people's homes through smart tech like speakers and surveillance cams naturally spooks some people. To help you overcome those doubts, Google revealed a list of precautions back in 2019 when it rebranded its Home products as Nest. Several of the privacy commitments revolved around on-device data storage and the disabling of camera and recording features. Today, Google is updating those pledges with specific references to multi-device setups, account security, vulnerability research and future software releases. It's also making them easier to find by bundling them together in Nest's new Safety Center.
Computershowtogeek.com

Why You Should Update Your Web Browser

Have you updated your web browser recently? Most browsers update themselves, but be sure to check that your browser is handling it! Regular updates are vital for everything, from making sure you can see the modern web to protecting your devices and privacy. Browser Updates Protect You. You should be...
Amazonreviewed.com

10 things to help you work from home when away from home

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you have plans to head to your vacation home this summer or rent one to take advantage of your office’s remote policy while you still can, then you’ll likely have to readjust to a new working environment while still trying to enjoy your new locale. However, your new work spot might come with a slew of problems like spotty Wi-Fi, not enough outlet space, or too much noise.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

The Google Nest Wifi 3-Pack Is On Sale For $289

Google’s latest and greatest set of WiFi router, the Google Nest Wifi, is on sale right now at a great low price. This isn’t the first time the Nest Wifi has been on sale, but it is still a good deal. Right now you can grab the Nest Wifi in 3-pack from Home Depot for $289. Normally the 3-pack costs $350.
InternetMATC Times

Remote Areas Embrace Satellite Internet to Work from Home

-The COVID-19 pandemic put the growing trend of working from home on fast-forward. Many people who had never worked from home found themselves scrambling for reliable internet access in order to work, manage distant learning, and participate in virtual social activities. Reliable internet also became a factor in allowing people to manage their health through virtual doctors' visits, and buy groceries and other items online.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Suffering Due to Buffering? Here's how You Can Improve Your Wifi Connection

As human beings, our hunger for entertainment and media never ends. Online streaming platforms keep us on the TAB with recent events and entertain us. With the proliferation of streaming services, the variety in format of media has increased. Some services might need greater internet strain than others. As a viewer, we all have experienced low resolution, buffering and lagging. This can ruin all the fun of your favorite TV show and this is frustrating. Anyone who is a regular online user understands this.
Technologyapppicker.com

WiFi Map: Get Internet & VPN

When you first start using Free WiFi Map · Hotspots and Wi-Fi Tips Finder in Offline. Worldwide, it will use your iPhone or iPad’s built-in GPS so that you can immediately begin accessing hotspots in your local area. As soon as I did this, I could immediately see a couple...
ElectronicsWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? Work-from-home improvements

When the pandemic forced companies to allow employees to work from home, most people wondered what might happen when those workers were asked to return. According to a recent survey by the job-board website Monster.com, 95% of American workers say they want to quit their job. Many of them cited the desire to stay out of the office and work remotely.
TechnologyWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Ways to convince your boss to let you work from home

When the pandemic forced companies to allow employees to work from home most people wondered what might happen when those workers were asked to return. Now, we know. According to a recent survey by the job-board website Monster.com, 95% of American workers say they want to quit their job. Many of them citing the desire to stay out of the office and work remotely.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How slow upload speeds affect Android users

We don't talk about upload speeds much, but there are several key ways how slow upload speeds affect Android users. When you shop for an internet package or check your connection speed, most people look at the download speed, and there's a good reason for this. Download speeds are the most important aspect of your connection as most of what most people do online is consume media. Watching videos, scrolling through Instagram, or even downloading a new game uses almost exclusively your download speed.
ElectronicsGizmodo

This Is the Cheapest Way to Get Good Mesh Wifi in Your Home

I’m always wary of suggesting a mesh wifi solution to a friend or family member who needs better networking. Mesh wifi has improved my life significantly since moving to a house, so I feel responsible for leading others to take full advantage of their internet. But even an entry-level mesh device like the Eero 6 costs $280 for a starter pack of three, which is prohibitive for many people, especially those who might already struggle to pay for the broadband they need.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Checkit Tool will tell you in detail why your PC does not support Windows 11

Windows 11 is soon upon us, but unlike the transition from Windows 8.1 to Windows 10, where things went relatively smoothly, there are a few hiccups this time around. You see, at the time of writing, Microsoft has released special system requirements for users to update from Windows 10 to Windows 11, and so far, most computer users are confused.

Comments / 0

Community Policy