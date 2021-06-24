Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iOS 15 Beta 2 & iPadOS 15 Beta 2 Released to Download

osxdaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released the second beta version of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Both iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 are available to download now for users enrolled in the developer beta testing programs. The public beta program is not yet available. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15...

osxdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Iphone Xr#Apple Iphone#Safari#Iphone Se#Ios 15 Ipados 15#Wwdc 2021#Macos Monterey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 15 beta is here for everyone. How to download it on your iPhone or iPad right now

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Surprise! Apple just released the first public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. All you need to take part is a compatible iPhone or iPad (there's also a list at the bottom of this post) and a willingness to live with software that may not work 100% of the time. Apple considers this part of its beta testing program, but unlike the earlier developer beta, you don't have to have a special account to use iOS 15 beta.
Computersiclarified.com

Apple Releases macOS Monterey Beta 2 [Download]

Apple has released the first beta of macOS Monterey beta to developers for testing. You can learn about the new features in Monterey here. Developers can download the macOS Beta Access Utility from the link below. Please download the iClarified app or follow iClarified on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and RSS for updates on what's new!
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple rolls out iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 to developers

Apple rolled out iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 on Tuesday, just over two weeks after the previous beta releases. If you’re a developer, there’s a chance that you’ve already moved on to the iOS 15 beta ahead of the update’s public launch this fall, but if you are sticking with iOS 14.7, you can check out everything the latest beta release has to offer right now. iOS 14.7 appears to be by far the smaller update of this cycle, and one of the only new features being added is the ability to set a timer on your...
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Apple Seeds New Build of iOS 15 Beta 2 and iPadOS 15 Beta 2 [Download]

Apple has seeded a new build of iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 to developers for testing. The build number is 19A5281j. It's unclear what has changed from the previous build; however, we'll let you know if we spot any differences. You can learn more about what's new in iOS 15 here and iPadOS 15 here.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Say Goodbye To iOS 14 With iOS 14.7 Public Beta 4

Light some candles and start writing those tribute pieces, it's nearly time to say goodbye to the iOS 14 Public Beta. Released today, iOS 14.7 Public Beta 4 (remember, we skipped 2) will be the last beta build in the the final beta cycle before the Public Beta Program switches over to iOS 15 in July.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

iPadOS 15 Beta 2 shown off on video

Apple recently released iPadOS 15 beta 2 and iOS 15 beta 2, they also released their first public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Now we get to have a look at the second beta of iPadOS 15 and some of its features in a video from Fernando Silva.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Here’s how to install iOS 15’s, iPadOS 15’s and watchOS 8’s public beta

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the release of Apple’s iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 public betas, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived. iOS 15 brings with its SharePlay, FaceTime, Focus modes and improved Maps and Weather. On the iPadOS side, you get many of iOS 15’s key features, along with the ability to move widgets off the tablet operating system’s home screen.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Apple just released the first iOS 15 beta to everyone

The company still plans to release the final version of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 this fall. But Apple is going to release betas every few weeks over the summer. It’s a good way to fix as many bugs as possible and gather data from a large group of users.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

iOS 15 public beta released today: How to get it, and why you shouldn’t

Apple released iOS 15 Public Beta and iPadOS 15 Public Beta today for public perusal. If you’re looking to take advantage of the Public Beta program, you should be aware of the risks in addition to the benefits – don’t get so excited that you load this operating system to your main driver! Let’s take a peek at what’s inside this system, available now for your iPad and iPhone.
ComputersCult of Mac

How to downgrade to iPadOS 14 after installing the iPadOS 15 beta

So, you’ve already installed the iPadOS 15 beta beta on your iPad and now some of your favorite apps and features are broken. Don’t worry — it’s really easy (if a little time-consuming) to revert back to iPadOS 14. We’ll show you how. Now that the iPadOS 15 public beta...
Computersmacstories.net

Apple Opens First Public Betas for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS

Apple has opened its public beta program for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 on the Apple Beta Software Program website. macOS Monterey is not yet publicly available, but Apple’s beta site says it is ‘coming soon.’. Developers, who can access betas of Apple’s OS releases before...
Technology9to5Mac

Apple releases updated build of iOS 15 beta 2 to developers

Just a few days after releasing iOS 15 beta 2 to developers, Apple has now released an updated build that is still labeled as the second beta. The new release, however, features an updated build number and is rolling out now via an over-the-air update. The updated build of iOS...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

iOS 15 Public Beta is Now Available for Everyone

At WWDC21 Apple said that the iOS 15 public beta would be released in July, so it’s possible this earlier-than-expected release means that the OS is fairly stable (so far). Other public betas are also available like iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. iOS 15 Public Beta. To download the beta profile...
Cell Phonessixcolors.com

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 hit Public Beta

After a couple of developer betas, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are now available as part of Apple’s Beta Software Program, alongside beta versions of tvOS 15 and watchOS 8. A macOS Monterey beta is listed as “Coming soon.”. Federico Viticci at MacStories has, as always, a good look at...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Apple releases iOS 15 public beta with SharePlay, Focus, and much more

Update: The first public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 are now available. The macOS Monterey public beta is listed as “coming soon.”. Apple will release the first public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 today, according to Rene Ritchie, allowing anyone to try out the new features coming to iPhone later this year in beta form. iOS 15 brings new features to FaceTime, upgrades to notifications, Focus, SharePlay, and much more.
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

Should You Install the iOS 15 Public Beta?

OWC Copy That App (Free, owccopythat.com) Our iPhones and iPads hold some of our most precious memories, including photos and videos of moments we can’t do over. The OWC Copy That app makes it easier to protect them by providing an innovative solution to data storage. Plug an external drive into your iDevice and back up the types of files you need with a single tap of the Copy That button. Create default settings to skip selfies, screenshots, or other content and only duplicate the files that matter. Plus, for an in-app fee of $2.99 each, you can purchase bonus features such as Verified Copy, which compares copies of data to the originals for extra security, and Delete from Device, which automatically deletes backed-up files from your device. That way, you save time and stress less about losing data. Try OWC Copy That to make your data storage safer, quicker, and smarter!

Comments / 0

Community Policy