iOS 15 Beta 2 & iPadOS 15 Beta 2 Released to Download

OWC Copy That App (Free, owccopythat.com) Our iPhones and iPads hold some of our most precious memories, including photos and videos of moments we can’t do over. The OWC Copy That app makes it easier to protect them by providing an innovative solution to data storage. Plug an external drive into your iDevice and back up the types of files you need with a single tap of the Copy That button. Create default settings to skip selfies, screenshots, or other content and only duplicate the files that matter. Plus, for an in-app fee of $2.99 each, you can purchase bonus features such as Verified Copy, which compares copies of data to the originals for extra security, and Delete from Device, which automatically deletes backed-up files from your device. That way, you save time and stress less about losing data. Try OWC Copy That to make your data storage safer, quicker, and smarter!