2021 Kelly Cup Finals Preview
Fort Wayne, South Carolina to open 2021 Kelly Cup Finals on Friday. Series Matchup Sheet // 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs Bracket // Playoff Leaders. The battle to determine the national “AA” hockey champion begins Friday when the Eastern Conference champion South Carolina Stingrays host the Western Conference champion Fort Wayne Komets in Game 1 of the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals at 7:05 p.m. ET at the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina.www.echl.com
Comments / 0