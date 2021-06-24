NCAA moving toward hyperlocal solution to NIL as placeholder

Re: The beginning of the end. Good while it lasted.***. I'm most concerned about the Supreme Court opinion. Kavanaugh seemed to lay the groundwork for schools actively having to pay players their market value. I just don't see how that doesn't destroy college athletics. Only a few schools have athletic departments that turn a profit. Most football and basketball programs that do use those funds to support the non-moneymaking sports (like virtually all women's sports). I'm concerned that this could lead to entire athletic departments closing up shop, which will take away scholarship opportunities for a lot of kids.