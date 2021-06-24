Cancel
College Sports

NCAA moving toward hyperlocal solution to NIL as placeholder

wcn247.com
 19 days ago

The NCAA is lurching toward a temporary solution for addressing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes. The hyperlocal approach being considered would allow everyone to earn money off their fame starting July 1 without uniform national rules. The NCAA had hoped for a national law from Congress that has not come and its own rulemaking has been bogged down for months. College sports leaders are instead moving toward the type of patchwork regulation they have been warning against for months.

