DNVR Draft Podcast: Previewing Denver’s biggest 2022 draft needs

Irving Carter, RHP, Calvary Christian (FL) Irv Carter (he prefers Irv to Irving, I’ve been told), is not one of the very top prospects in this year’s draft. He’s more like a third round type at the moment, somewhere around in there. He’s not even the best pitching prospect on his own high school team, as he attends the same high school as Andrew Painter, who is almost certainly a lock for the first round. (For the record, if I don’t get to Painter before the draft, I’m lukewarm on him.) However, if you want a player package that includes a little bit of everything, from good and potentially great stuff to an ideal pitcher’s frame to reasonable control and command for an eighteen old and even a little added funk in the delivery, Carter just might be your guy. He’s definitely one of my guys.