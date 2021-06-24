Cancel
Georgia State

Mount Paran's Smith has top-10 finish in GSGA Junior Championship

By Anna Snyder MDJ Sports Writer
Marietta Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive local players competed this week in the Georgia State Golf Association’s 56th annual Junior Championship at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta. Mount Paran Christian’s Ethan Smith was the leading Cobb County player, finishing in an eight-way tie for ninth place at 1-over par. Smith shot rounds of 73-72-72, but he just missed out on earning a spot on the Georgia-South Carolina Junior Challenge Match team, which went to players finishing in the top eight.

www.mdjonline.com
