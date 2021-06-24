Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Hollywood celebs are moving to Texas. But there's more to the story.

By Katie Friel
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you pay close attention to the news cycle, you start to sense when a story is about to "hit." Much like tides, there's an mistakable pull, a shift, when something goes from just a story to the cultural zeitgeist. Such was the case earlier this week when the New...

www.mysanantonio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Chris Harrison
Person
Becca Tobin
Person
Adrian Grenier
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Hillary Duff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Hollywood#Millennials#Land Use#The New York Times#The Lone Star State#Mobile Loaves Fishes#Texan#Queer Eye#The Houston Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Spotted With Kids at Hollywood’s Universal Studios Theme Park (Watch Video)

The newly-reunited couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying family time with their kids at the Hollywood’s Universal Studios- amusement park. Page Six reported that JLo’s twins Max and Emme, as well as Ben’s son Samuel, were present for the fun outing. The couple, as always rocked the casual look. JLo opted to sport a white tank top, baggy pants and sneakers. Ben, on the other hand donned a hoodie and jeans. Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Caught Kissing At Malibu, Twitterati Is Celebrating The Return Of Bennifer.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Houston’s Celebs Are Just Better Than Yours

Last week, we talked about Travis Scott hiding free Astroworld tickets in packs of his hard seltzers. Meanwhile, Scott was moving on to bigger and better things. The Bayou City rapper and producer has partnered with Christian Dior and Creative Director Kim Jones for the luxury fashion brand’s 2021 summer men’s collection. Called Cactus Jack Dior (after Scott’s record label), the line is the designer’s first-ever full collection with a musician.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Home Alone' Actor's Mother, Renowned Drama Coach, Dead at 81

Ann Willis Ratray, the renowned acting coach and mother of Home Alone actor Devin Ratray, died on June 9 at her New York City home. Her family, including her husband, actor Peter Ratray, was by her side. She was 81. "Ann Willis Ratray, actress, artist, model, Miss America pageant winner,...
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

Lori Loughlin’s Mexico trip not quite what she described to court

It’s not lost on the general public that Lori Loughlin’s recent luxury vacation to Mexico reeks of privilege, but media reports have also depicted her vacation in ways that are different from the “family” trip purpose she and the U.S probation office presented to the court. If nothing else, this...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: When and How Did Ralph Waite Die?

Actor Ralph Waite portrayed the patriarch of “The Waltons” for nine seasons. He would play other roles, too, before his death. Waite died on Feb. 13, 2014, at 85 years old from age-related illnesses. Besides his role as John Walton on “The Waltons,” Waite had roles on other TV series...
Hawaii StateMovieWeb

William Smith Dies, Hawaii Five-O and Any Which Way You Can Star Was 88

William Smith, the actor who was best known for brawling with Clint Eastwood in Any Which Way You Can as well as appearing regularly on the last season of Hawaii Five-O, has passed away at the age of 88. The news was confirmed by Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, who said that her husband had died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, and his two children, William E Smith III and Sherri Anne Cervelli.
Behind Viral Videoscitywatchla.com

A gay waiter was humiliated & stiffed by “Christian” customers. Then TikTok stepped in.

She went on to explain that she has worked in restaurants for fifteen years and could not believe what had happened. “I don’t care who your God is,” she said. “If you do that, you’re an asshole. And you can justify it however you want, but it’s not in your book.” She then asked followers to “Fill the fuck out of my Venmo so I could fill his apron with money.”
Los Angeles, CAComicBook

Joanne Linville, Star Trek Actress, Dies At 93

Joanne Linville, who was best known for playing a Romulan commander in the original Star Trek series, passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles. She was 93. Linville was the first woman to play a Romulan in the Star Trek franchise. She was a familiar face to generations of TV audiences, appearing on shows like Alfred Hitchcock Presents and The Twilight Zone. Along with fellow actress Irene Gilbert, Linville co-founded the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles in 1985, and had an acting career on stage and screen that stretched from 1950 until 2016, although the vast majority of her acting work happened before 1990.
CelebritiesFox News

William Smith, 'Laredo' actor known for playing cowboys and brawlers, dead at 88

Actor William Smith, known for playing bikers, cowboys and brawlers in a series of television shows and hit movies, has died. He was 88. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said the star of "Laredo" and "Rich Man, Poor Man" died Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. She declined to give the cause of death.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Legend James Arness Revealed the Character That He Was Always Asked About

“Gunsmoke” had characters TV viewers could identify with. It turns out James Arness received lots of inquiries about a specific one. “He was such an integral part of the show, and people loved his character of Chester,” Arness, who plays Marshal Matt Dillon, tells The Los Angeles Times in a 2006 interview. “He and I used to go out on appearances in the early years — we traveled all over the country together at fairs and rodeos — and his character was just indelibly etched in the minds of millions of people around the country.
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.
Texas StatePosted by
TVShowsAce

Former ‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Is Living His Best Texas Life

Despite not being part of Bachelor Nation anymore, Chris Harrison is still living his best life. A source in Texas saw Harrison at the Austin Proper Hotel. According to the witness he was nice to fans who wanted a picture. The source said, “I thought he seemed fine.” Chris has had a different sort of year since the pandemic started. He did a lot more with the dates during Tayshia’s season since they were so limited. Then, after Matt’s season, when he defended a contestant’s past racial behavior, he decided to step down as the host.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
DIY Active

7 Best BBQ Joints in San Antonio, TX

BBQ in San Antonio is amazing at blending the local flavors and tastes of the residents. From ribs to turkey sandwiches to craft sausages, briskets, and delectable cheeseburgers, the city has indeed plenty to offer to BBQ lovers.

Comments / 3

Community Policy