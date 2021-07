With the price of gas going up every day, now is a good time to look at some gas-saving hybrid vehicles. This week we get two from Toyota. First up is the RAV4 hybrid with dark blue paint. It puts out 219 horsepower and is rated at 41/38 mpg, or 40 overall. This compares to the base non-hybrid RAV at 203 hp and 27/33/29. In a week of driving, we observed 38 mpg in mixed commuting and 37 during trips from Phoenix to Tucson. The starting price is $30K, but this has plenty of options, so it was raised to $42K.