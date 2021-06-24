What is ceramic cookware - and do you need it?

Get a canteen that’s ready for your beverages with the Corkcicle Flat Canteen. This modern canteen boasts a double-walled stainless steel exterior. It’s hot and cold ready. In fact, it can keep your cold drinks colder for longer than most canteens. Best of all, it holds 17 ounces of liquid, giving you over two cups of beverage to enjoy. What’s more, the flat design and matte color options make this one sleek item to add to your EDC. Moreover, the compact shape packs easily in your backpack, pockets, and luggage. So it’s great for on-the-go hydration. Finally, the ergonomic shape is easy to hold and feels comfortable in your hand. With a style that mimics WWII designs, this large-capacity flask is an instant classic.