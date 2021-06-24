Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Preservationists list seven Roanoke Valley properties they say are in jeopardy

By Jeff Sturgeon
Roanoke Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roanoke Valley could lose seven historic sites without intervention to address neglect, demolition plans and other possible threats, a preservation group says. The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation says its endangered sites program — in its 26th year — calls public attention to historic, natural and cultural assets in need of saving. Of 188 locations highlighted over the years, about 20% have been saved, said Alison Blanton, an architectural historian and preservation consultant who serves as the foundation’s advocacy chair.

roanoke.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
Roanoke County, VA
Government
County
Roanoke County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Buena Vista, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Roanoke Valley#Specific Properties#Vandalism#Victorian#Keller Williams Realty#Realtor Com#Catawba Hospital#The General Assembly#The Commonwealth#Calvary Baptist Church#Greek#Thalhimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...

Comments / 0

Community Policy