Preservationists list seven Roanoke Valley properties they say are in jeopardy

The Roanoke Valley could lose seven historic sites without intervention to address neglect, demolition plans and other possible threats, a preservation group says. The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation says its endangered sites program — in its 26th year — calls public attention to historic, natural and cultural assets in need of saving. Of 188 locations highlighted over the years, about 20% have been saved, said Alison Blanton, an architectural historian and preservation consultant who serves as the foundation’s advocacy chair.