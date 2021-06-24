Listen: Patrick Mahomes releases ‘summer vibes’ playlist through EarBuds app

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews enjoyed a family day out on the golf course, when they posed for a cute photo with their newborn daughter Sterling. Brittany Matthews, 25, posted a cute family portrait, wear she held her daughter Sterling, 4 months, and got cozy with her fiancé Patrick Mahomes, 25. Brittany and Patrick both looked fantastic in attire perfect for the golf course they were standing on. Patrick was decked out in Adidas gear, wearing a salmon golf polo, gray cap, and a pair of white sneakers. Being held tight by her fiancé, Brittany rocked a navy blue tanktop and white short-shorts, accessorizing with large blue-tinted shades. Sterling looked adorable wearing a navy blue polo that matched her mom’s top and yellow shorts. The infant also had a bright red headband.