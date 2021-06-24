Cancel
BMW XM to Start Production in December 2022

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently learned that BMW M’s first-ever bespoke model will actually be called the “XM”, and not “X8″ as we previously thought. Now we’re learning that the new BMW XM will officially start production in December of 2022, making it a 2023 model. According to sources, the BMW XM will start its life in December 2022 but also that BMW already has an exact end date in mind — November 2027. It’s not unusual for brands to have an estimated production end date but it’s usually never made public.

