Google Drive update makes your file links more secure, but it may break them in the process

Last week, Google rolled out an incremental update to Chrome OS 91 and it didn’t take long for numerous users to start reporting a serious bug that was crippling the CPU and a number of Chromebooks. The bug report, now triaged, has been updated from priority 3 to priority 1 which is the second-highest level that can be given to a but. Priority 0 is normally reserved for bugs that expose serious security issues or completely bork system functionalities. While the bug has been acknowledged by Google and its developers, it is still unclear as to what is causing the issue or how far out we are from a fix.