Google Drive update makes your file links more secure, but it may break them in the process

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Workspace is releasing a Drive security update that will alter the links of some files in an effort to keep them secure when sharing them. This addition to the link will be a unique resource key. Once the update has been applied to a file, users who haven’t viewed the file ever before will have to use the new link containing the resource key. The original Drive file link that predates the update will not take them to the file!

