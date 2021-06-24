Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa county now named for Black dean, not slave-owning VP

By Associated Press
dakotanewsnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s most liberal county is no longer named for a slave-owning U.S. vice president and instead will honor a trailblazing local Black academic. The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to cut ties with its two-century namesake, former Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson. The lifelong slave owner from Kentucky had no ties to the county. The Wisconsin Territorial Legislature had named the county after Johnson in 1837, years before Iowa became a state.

www.dakotanewsnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
Johnson County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
Johnson County, IA
Government
State
Wisconsin State
County
Johnson County, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Vp#Ap#African American#The University Of Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...

Comments / 0

Community Policy