Miami, FL

StageWood Consortium, Inc. Qualified by SEC for Reg A+ Funding

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

Miami-based tech startup qualified in record time to begin acquiring investors. On June 18, StageWood Consortium, Inc., an entertainment technology company based in Miami, FL, was qualified by the Securities Exchange Commission for Tier 2 Reg A+ funding. In a record time of four days, StageWood is now allowed to fund up to $75 million through 15 million common shares, offering affordable entry for all levels of investors.

www.mysanantonio.com
