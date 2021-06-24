City of Spokane to open temporary cooling center at Looff Carrousel during scorching temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. -- With extreme heat expected throughout the weekend, the City of Spokane is opening a temporary cooling center at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park. The cooling center will be open from 11:00am to 7:00pm starting Saturday and will remain operational for the duration of the heatwave. All Spokane Public Library locations are also available for people to get out of the heat.www.khq.com