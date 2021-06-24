Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

City of Spokane to open temporary cooling center at Looff Carrousel during scorching temperatures

KHQ Right Now
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. -- With extreme heat expected throughout the weekend, the City of Spokane is opening a temporary cooling center at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park. The cooling center will be open from 11:00am to 7:00pm starting Saturday and will remain operational for the duration of the heatwave. All Spokane Public Library locations are also available for people to get out of the heat.

www.khq.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cooling Center#The Looff Carrousel#Spokane Public Library#Covid#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...

Comments / 0

Community Policy