Chattanooga, TN

Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation of child under 12 years old

WBIR
WBIR
 18 days ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 61-year-old Chattanooga man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he sexually exploited a child for several months in 2018. Officials said that Mark Deakins was indicted on June 16 by a federal grand jury in Knoxville following a federal investigation that began in May when a woman met with detectives. She said she was giving a young male a ride and that he left behind a small bag that contained identification cards, thumb drives and videotapes.

