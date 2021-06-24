Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation of child under 12 years old

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 61-year-old Chattanooga man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he sexually exploited a child for several months in 2018. Officials said that Mark Deakins was indicted on June 16 by a federal grand jury in Knoxville following a federal investigation that began in May when a woman met with detectives. She said she was giving a young male a ride and that he left behind a small bag that contained identification cards, thumb drives and videotapes.