Every Look From Ralph Lauren Pre-Fall 2021

Even in the so-called before times, the couture season was an especially exhilarating experience. But this year, the excitement is at an all-time high. Not only has Paris emerged from lockdown and presumably vaccinated fashion editors, buyers, and clients finally feel comfortable boarding long-haul flights, but a new class of designers is debuting at the most exclusive of fashion weeks. On the streets of the Marais, Pieter Mulier set the stage for his vision for Alaïa, four years after the unexpected passing of the house’s beloved founder. And Kerby Jean-Raymond has made history by becoming the first Black American designer invited by the Chambre Syndicale to present an haute couture collection for his Pyer Moss label. Scroll through for the most outrageous and breathtaking looks from the season.