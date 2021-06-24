Cancel
Every Look From Ralph Lauren Pre-Fall 2021

By Catharine Malzahn
crfashionbook.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Lauren is having a big moment right now. The brand just announced that they are launching a virtual fragrance club in the theme of the Roaring 20s — just as the 2020s come roaring back to life. The brand is also set to take center stage next month in Tokyo as it continues to be the official outfitter of the United States Olympic Team. Ralph Lauren is the epitome of one of those classic Americana brands that’s adapting to the times and staying relevant as the world changes around it. It’s synonymous with the notion of the American dream and symbolizes American fashion.

