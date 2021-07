The Town of Phelps boards will hold their July 2021 Regular Board Meetings both in person at the Phelps Town Court and Meeting Facility located at 1331 State Route 88 and virtually via Microsoft Teams at the following links. You may join these meeting online as a guest, but please be aware that these meetings will be recorded both visually and audibly and you will need to supply your full name, and email address to gain access. You can also access these links on our Facebook page and our website at https://www.phelpsny.com/town/