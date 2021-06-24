Cancel
Why You Should Always Clean Your Grill With an Onion

By Francesca Krempa
Well+Good
Well+Good
 18 days ago
The food hack you’re sure to use over and over again this summer is cleaning your grill with an onion. That’s right. As grilling season heats up, there’s an easier way to clean up post-barbecue that avoids the use of caustic grill cleaners and detergents.

With just a fresh halved onion, you can break down char and stuck-on gunk in seconds, saving you time on scrubbing and brushing. All you need is a white onion and a grilling fork. Follow these step-by-step directions on how to clean your grill with an onion, and other general tips to care for your grill all summer long.

How to clean your grill with an onion

1. Never use water directly on cast iron grates

Don’t use water directly on cast iron grill grates—it can cause them to rust, which will hinder the success of future BBQs. Instead, stick to the onion hack (more on that below) or use a cast-iron friendly natural grill cleaner.

If you don’t have cast-iron grates, water is okay, particularly for end-of-season deep cleanings. To do this, remove the grates and soak them in a tub of soapy water (or with a water-vinegar solution). You can also dip your grill brush in some water to help scrape away debris on the grates post-grill.

2. Use an onion to clean the grates

After you’re done grilling, leave your grill on. Then, stick half of a white onion on the end of your grilling fork and scrub it face-down along the grates. The heat paired with the natural antibacterial properties of the onion will break down any stubborn char or sticky sauce. Remember: The grates should be hot, so use a fork or a pair of tongs to hold the onion (you don’t want to burn your hands). And if food is really stuck, try using a natural acid, like lemon juice or white wine vinegar, to expedite the process.

Photo: Getty Images/ideeone

For those of you with a charcoal grill, save that onion to reduce food waste. Once you’re done, toss it into the hot coals and let the smoky flavors infuse whatever you cook next.

3. Scrape away excess carbon

Each time you use your grill, grease builds up on its components and smoke vaporizes into carbon, the little flakes that sit in your grill hood. To avoid dirt and carbon getting into your food, you should scrape your hood, drip plates, and burners regularly.

When you’re soaking those grill grates, use a grill brush along the hood to remove any excess carbon and debris. This Weber grill brush uses stainless steel bristles that will withstand wear-and-tear, while this Grill Brush & Scrape Set ($14) removes any pesky build-up without leaving a scratch.

Well+Good

Well+Good

