State warns residents to avoid feeding birds
Due to a mysterious illness that has resulted in sick and dying birds across the DMV, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has urged residents to stop feeding birds. DWR and various wildlife centers believe the disease may be transmitted at bird feeders and bird baths, so the agency also warns residents to clean their feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution. Pets should also be kept away from birds that are sick or dying, according to DWR.alextimes.com