Where To Support The Darling Makers From Making It Season 3

NBC's Making It is the perfect antidote to the wide world of overly dramatic reality TV. Make no mistake, it is a reality show — it's got a competition format, quirky contestants, $100,000 grand prize — but it's just so much... nicer. Making It features eight creative contestants who are passionate about art and just want a career making things. Throughout the episodes, they're given creative challenges and are sent home one-by-one until the most talented one is left standing. So the drama on the show is more about whether the sculpture made of balloons is going to stay stuck together and less about fighting over love, money, or screen time.