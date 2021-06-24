Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Logan Gilbert needs to find an old friend in the curveball

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving covered Logan Gilbert since he was drafted—from the wonky camera angles in the Sally League, to fixed-camera Modesto, to Arkansas, where the camera lens is seemingly constantly coated in coagulated bacon grease—including talking to or about him for interviews, I feel like there probably isn’t a pitching prospect in the system I’m more familiar with. I tracked Gilbert’s development of his changeup from Modesto to Arkansas, a pitch that was one of the last he added to his repertoire, and examined how he dropped a few MPH on his fastball in order to exact more command over its late movement.

www.lookoutlanding.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Yadier Molina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curveball#Fanpost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBirmingham Star

Logan Gilbert, Mariners blank Yanks in combined 1-hitter

Rookie Logan Gilbert allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 4-0 Thursday afternoon. Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore and Mitch Haniger homered for the Mariners, who salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Gilbert (3-2), a first-round draft pick in 2018,...
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Yankees carved up by Mariners’ top pitching prospect, Logan Gilbert

SEATTLE — The Yankees’ offensive festival came to an end in their series finale in Seattle, a dreary 4-0 loss to the scrappy Mariners. Gone were the three-run first innings and home runs into the stratosphere. Instead, they were sliced, carved and diced by Logan Gilbert, the Mariners’ top pitching prospect. Making his tenth start in the big leagues, the 2018 first-round draft pick from Stetson University — the school that also produced Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber — gave the Yankees fits all afternoon.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Jordan Montgomery vs. Logan Gilbert

If you swore off Yankee baseball for awhile after Sunday afternoon’s debacle against the Mets, few residents of Yankee-land would have blamed you. Whether your sabbatical was by choice or partly by necessity (West Coast night games force baseball breaks upon us sometimes) either way, I’ve got good news: The Yankees have won three in a row and are 1.5 games closer to first place than they were early Sunday evening. They’ll be on the field today at 4:10 pm EDT in Seattle aiming for their fourth win in a row and a series sweep of the Mariners.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees getting owned by Logan Gilbert before All-Star break is a bad sign

The New York Yankees, fresh off one of the more encouraging two-game stretches of what has been an awful last month highlighted by regression and injuries, tried to go for the sweep against a Seattle Mariners team that has pleasantly surprised many with their surge up the AL West standings. Unfortunately, a tall, lanky rookie came in to shut them down.
MLBarcamax.com

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert stifles Yankees offense to avoid series sweep

If Logan Gilbert was nervous about facing the Yankees and their collection of massive sluggers, he didn’t show it. If Gilbert was apprehensive about giving up the hard contact and homers that his teammates endured in the previous two games of the series, he didn’t pitch like it. And if...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Rookie Logan Gilbert shines as Mariners shutout Yankees 4-0

SEATTLE — Rookie Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore both homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Thursday. Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Yankees...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert describes career day vs Yankees, his mindset

Rookie pitcher Logan Gilbert was the star of the show in the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday. In a career-high seven innings, Gilbert allowed only one hit and recorded a career-high eight strikeouts while allowing no walks. After allowing a leadoff single in the second...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Logan Gilbert breakout outing, Eloy Jimenez's rehab assignment, Thursday standouts

Happy Friday unless you had one of Yu Darvish or Max Scherzer in your Fantasy lineups. While I'm not worried about either, I did just want to point out a few things for Darvish. Yes, he gave up six runs in this start against the Nationals, but even after that his ERA sits at 3.00. What's weird is how many fly balls he's allowing this season. Darvish is all the way up at a 49% fly ball rate, compared to just 31% last year. That's a massive jump year-over-year and, with the weather hot across the country, could lead to more fly balls. I'm not overly concerned, but would like to see that number drop.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 3 trades to save the season

The St. Louis Cardinals need to act quickly if they want to save their season before it’s too late. With huge expectations entering the 2021 MLB season, the St. Louis Cardinals have been nothing short of a massive disappointment this year. St. Louis enters play on Tuesday night vs. the...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado placed on bereavement list

(SportsRadio 610) -- Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is on the bereavement-family medical leave list and the team has recalled Garrett Stubbs from the Triple A Sugar Land Skeeters. Maldonado has to miss at least three games, but no more than seven while on the bereavement list, which is used when...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Evaluating the St. Louis Cardinals as possible sellers

As the St. Louis Cardinals continue their rough stretch of baseball, it could be time to confront an uncomfortable truth. Maybe the team should consider being trade deadline sellers. As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to struggle, their grip on the rope of contention is slowly starting to ease. At...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Why the St. Louis Cardinals need Trevor Story

Jun 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) waits on deck to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The St. Louis Cardinals are in desperate need of offense. After all, the Colorado Rockies traded...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 Tigers trade targets the Cardinals will want after this series

The Detroit Tigers are hosting the St. Louis Cardinals for a brief, two-game series this week. If the St. Louis Cardinals want to get back in the NL Central race, they might need to orchestrate a trade or two with a non-contending team, someone like the Detroit Tigers. St. Louis...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals: 1 trade to make, 1 trade to avoid

The St. Louis Cardinals are running out of time to get things right ahead of the trade deadline. Things have to change quickly if the St. Louis Cardinals went to get back into the postseason mix. The Cardinals have unfortunately played some terrible baseball of late. They have lost nine...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Evan Gattis says Astros players told Dodgers to cool it on cheating talk

In an almost two-hour conversation on the 'Stros Across the Globe podcast released Tuesday, former Astros slugger Evan Gattis didn't shy away from talk of cheating. Gattis admitted he was a big proponent of the Astros' system during their World Series championship season in which they had access to live video where they could decipher the catcher's signals, then relay them to the batter by banging on a trash can.

Comments / 0

Community Policy