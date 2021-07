The Vancouver Whitecaps currently sit 12th in the Western Conference. Their underlying data suggests they are slightly better than that but they are clearly in the bottom half of teams in the league. This has lead to a lot of questions being asked about what they are doing with all the money they are spending. After all, a report declared them CONCACAF’s highest spending team in 2020 and two of the top five highest transfer fees in the club’s history were spent this season. So, what did they do with all that money? Let’s look into it.