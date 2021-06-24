10 songs you need in your life this week

Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. "Break It Off" has been floating around in various guises (mainly over half a million TikToks) for the past few months but now has an official video while a little more information about PinkPantheress herself has surfaced. She's a 20-year-old student from the sleepy U.K. town of Bath and wrote this moreish song, think early Grimes sped up at a mid-90s jungle rave, in her university accommodation. Naturally, for a viral star in 2021, she's already been snapped up by a major label but "Break It Off" remains an algorithm-breaking bolt from the blue, destined to be played on repeat throughout the summer months. —DR.