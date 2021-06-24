Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 songs you need in your life this week

By Salvatore Maicki
The FADER
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. "Break It Off" has been floating around in various guises (mainly over half a million TikToks) for the past few months but now has an official video while a little more information about PinkPantheress herself has surfaced. She's a 20-year-old student from the sleepy U.K. town of Bath and wrote this moreish song, think early Grimes sped up at a mid-90s jungle rave, in her university accommodation. Naturally, for a viral star in 2021, she's already been snapped up by a major label but "Break It Off" remains an algorithm-breaking bolt from the blue, destined to be played on repeat throughout the summer months. —DR.

www.thefader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mykki Blanco
Person
Kari Faux
Person
Goldlink
Person
Dev Hynes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Production#Downtown Manhattan#Folk Songs#Soul#Pinkpantheress#Bath#Bpm#Neighbourhood#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NYMiddletown Press

Song You Need to Know: Uproot Andy and Nino Augustine, 'La Montamos'

New York DJ-producer Uproot Andy and singer Nino Augustine meld buzzing reggaeton and urgent afrobeats in “La Montamos.” It’s one of two Uproot Andy productions included on the compilation SMS for Location, Vol. 4, released earlier this month, which also features Sango, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Pierre Kwenders. “La Montamos”...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

7 Rock songs you need to hear right now

From veteran rockers, to bands we haven’t heard from in some time, and newcomers that have burst onto the scene, here are 7 Rock songs that need to be added to your playlist right now.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: WhoKilledXIX, ‘Spy?’

Last year, Alex “Yung Skayda” Calderon, a member of the duo WhoKilledXIX, casually wrote a TikTok hit while holding down a day-job as a warehouse worker for Amazon. His groupmate, Kareem “Karm the Tool” Patterson, fleshed out the demo into a wriggling, buzz-saw single titled “Kismet”; TikTokers started using one head-turning line — “molly rocks in my green tea” — in their videos; “Kismet” racked up millions of streams and Calderon and Patterson signed to Masked Records and Warner Records.
MusicPosted by
Womanly Live

Discover The Ed Sheeran Song You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Are you obsessed with both astrology and music? Have you ever identified with a particular genre or track because it just “sounds right?” It turns out your star sign can earn you a personalized song dedication meant solely for you. If you’re a fan of authentic, feel-good music, chances are...
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Song to Get You Through the Week: Prefab Messiahs offer 'Beautiful Things'

The last few years have found the Prefab Messiahs wading into some pretty heavy territory, with songs such as “21st Century Failure” and “The Man Who Killed Reality” tackling political dysfunction and social breakdown with both a punk edge and a sometimes surprisingly light touch. The Worcester-born punk band lit into the zeitgeist of the times with style, but there's always a danger of treading too far down that road: Anger is a fickle muse, and it tends to exhaust itself quickly.
MusicDJBooth

Sakura Puts Her Heart Into Alternative R&B Love Songs

Atlanta singer Sakura deals in tenderness, while trying not to overthink the process. Bella Shmurda, Snoh Aalegra, Jahvillani, Mariah The Scientist, and Twin Shadow all have albums you need to hear this week on Audiomack. 15 hours ago. Pop Future highlights the best new pop songs from rising artists on...
Musicvanyaland.com

Icona Pop and VIZE collaborate with a bang on ‘Off Of My Mind’

Don’t look now, but next spring we’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Icona Pop’s breakout hit “I Love It.” Since that epic arrival, the Swedish pop duo have released a seemingly-endless line of electro bangers, and their latest arrived Friday (July 9) in “Off Of My Mind,” a new collaboration with German DJ/producer duo VIZE. It’s a vertical tune full of that recognizable Icona Pop energy, and suffice to say, we love it.
Theater & Dancemxdwn.com

Album Review: Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler takes people on the journey of his growth through nostalgia. The 2000s was considered the mixtape era. The rise of rappers spitting bars over a DJ’s words, the tracks flowing effortlessly yet still feeling like a compilation and the raw and homemade feel is what made that era so meaningful. The word mixtape today has, in a sense, lost value. One factor could be the industry’s format for success as well as the sudden emergence of overnight celebrities. An artist can put out as many mixtapes as they want, yet their “debut album,” despite coming after those projects, is what seems to matter most.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Sam Fender, ‘Seventeen Going Under’

As he gears up to release his second album, English musical sensation Sam Fender has unveiled the title track from his forthcoming record, having shared “Seventeen Going Under” last last week. His first piece of new original music since last year’s “Hold Out”, “Seventeen Going Under” serves as the first...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

12 New Songs Out Today

JIM BOB - "SONG FOR THE UNSUNG (YOU’RE SO MODEST YOU’LL NEVER THINK THIS SONG IS ABOUT YOU)" Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine frontman Jim Bob has shared a second single from his upcoming album Who Do We Hate Today? "Song for the Unsung" is a litany of the heroes no one ever talks about the video features actual unsung heroes submitted by fans. The album's out August 20 via Cherry Red.
WorldSoompi

QUIZ: Which Hwang In Yeop K-Drama Character Do You Need In Your Life?

Hwang In Yeop is one of 2021’s rising stars. Considering the fact that he hasn’t been in that many dramas, this is an impressive feat! If we take a look at all the characters he has played in various dramas, we’d be lucky to have any one of them in our lives. Curious to see which character would end up in yours? Take this quiz to find out!
Theater & DanceHello Magazine

All you need to know about Ashley Banjo's love life

Dancer, presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo has been in the public eye for over a decade, after his dance troupe Diversity won Britain's Got Talent back in 2009. Now he's set to present the new TV show The Voice, but he's also appeared on the Dancing on Ice judging panel, as well as hosting Flirty Dancing, Got to Dance and Can't Touch This. But what about his life behind the cameras? Read on to find out everything you need to know…
Musickmuw.org

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

H.E.R. discusses her upcoming reggae album

R&B singer H.E.R. released her debut album Back of My Mind in June 2021 and already has a new project in the works. The “Fight For You” singer recently set down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 and revealed she has been working on a reggae album as well. She’s already flexed her Caribbean vibes on tracks like “Do To Me” and her collaboration with Skip Marley called “Slow Down.”
Electronicsgadgethacks.com

Hear Your Favorite Songs Exactly the Way the Artist Wanted You to Hear

One of the most frustrating things you can experience as a music lover is to hear a song you've heard a thousand times, only to realize you're not hearing it correctly because your headphones aren't giving you the whole picture. A good pair of headphones will give you the exact music experience your favorite artists want you to have. These S6 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are designed to give you authentic music down to every detail and note, and you can get them on sale for $33.95 — over 60% off.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

20 Terrible Tips for Better Photography You Need in Your Life

For more posts like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. There are lots of great tutorials out there to teach you all about how to take better photos. Some are better than others. But there’s a major lack of photography content out there teaching you awful tips. For example, did you know that you only become a better photographer by trolling in comments? Clearly, you’re thinking about making yourself look better as a photographer absolutely wrong. The real idea is to find a way to make everyone else look bad. That’s the only way that you’ll be successful. And we can learn this from history by looking at the feud between Edison and Tesla.

Comments / 0

Community Policy