Hitmaker of the Month: Puerto Rican Producer Tainy Is the Mastermind Behind Kali Uchis’ ‘Telepatia’

From Cardi B to Maroon 5 to Selena Gomez, artists are seeking out urban Latin music producer Tainy and his team at Neon16. And it’s no wonder: the Puerto Rican artist, who last year was featured in Variety‘s 10 Latinxs to Watch, has had a presence on the Billboard charts for 85 consecutive weeks and kicked off 2021 with a Grammy nod for the Dua Lipa-J Balvin-Bad Bunny collaboration “Un Dia (One Day,)” which he not only produced but shares artist credit on. Currently, he is reaping the rewards of working as executive producer on Kali Uchis’ first Spanish-language album, “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).” The single “Telepatia” became Uchis’ first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, earning him the designation of Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Month.