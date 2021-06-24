Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Terry Russell

Biz Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry has taken on the responsibility of leading CCI’s project management teams. His ability to bring people together will serve as an asset when working with each team to develop and implement efficient and effective strategies.

biztimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Cedarburg, WIBiz Times

$1.55 million PartsBadger expansion to create 26 jobs

Cedarburg-based PartsBadger LLC will receive up to $90,000 in tax credits to expand its headquarters and hire additional employees, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced today. The computer numerical control (CNC) machining company plans to…
Businessbizjournals

Sarah Mills, CPA

Senior Manager + Audit and Assurance at Anders CPAs + Advisors. Sarah brings an experienced skillset to her role as a senior manager in Audit and Assurance, most especially in the planning and executing of audits for a range of not-for-profit organizations to help clients take advantage of opportunities and implement and adhere to compliance and regulate changes and updates. Sarah uses her 9 years experience in public accounting to identify and provide solutions for stronger internal controls.
Businessaustinnews.net

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing Vertical. FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of Health HR Inc. Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida...
Economyblackchronicle.com

Ace Your CFA Certification Exams Like A Pro With This 9-Course Prep Bundle

If you’ve made the decision to make a career move into the finance industry, then it’s important to look at the skills you have and the ones you need to learn, including communication skills and analytical thinking. How many of these do you have? Are you willing to take the time to learn the ones you don’t?
Milwaukee County, WIBiz Times

The family business practices that help Kwik Trip grow│Ep. 74

The latest episode of the BizTimes MKE Podcast features editor Andrew Weiland’s conversation with Carl Rick at the BizTimes Family & Closely Held Business Summit. Rick is a training manager and third generation family spokesperson for La Crosse-based Kwik Trip. Their conversation touches on the culture at Kwik Trip, the importance of profit sharing with employees, navigating the pandemic, handling family business topics at home and much more.
Businessaithority.com

Denali Communications Group Appoints New CEO

Denali Communications Group, Inc. (Denali) has hired Allen Ronk as its CEO. Mr. Ronk will also serve as the President of Brandywine Communications (Brandywine), the largest Denali subsidiary. Denali, a private equity backed holding company, owns multiple aerospace/defense businesses that design, engineer and manufacture electronic communication and connectivity solutions for...
Softwareaithority.com

HCSS Launches Management Consulting Team To Solve Complex Utility Industry Business Problems

Integrated Software, Data Management & Business Solutions to Maximize ROI. HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces a new Management Consulting team focused on helping utilities and utility contractors improve and manage their operations. The Management Consulting organization provides HCSS integrated software, data management, and business solutions tailored to utilities’ unique challenges and strategies.
Small Businessdcvelocity.com

How to improve supply chain management for small businesses

As a small business owner you are probably looking for ways to improve your profitability. One of the first places you should look at when wanting to increase the amount your business makes is by improving your supply chain. To help with that we have 6 ways that you can improve supply chain management in your business.
Businessfinextra.com

Broadway Technology appoints Bruce Boytim as COO

Broadway Technology, a leading provider of high-performance front-office solutions, today announced it appointed Bruce Boytim Chief Operating Officer. Boytim joined Broadway’s expanded executive team to optimize business development processes, drive strategic direction and deliver seamless client experiences. He is responsible for accelerating global growth, driving day-to-day operations and ensuring Broadway’s technology offerings continue to exceed client requirements.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

College of Business Career Services

Whether you’re a current student or an alumnus, we’ll stand by your side. At Career Services, we help you strive for greatness and achieve your career goals through partnering with outside companies and industry leaders. Our office works with the College of Business, Career Development and student organizations. Together we’ll help you optimize internships, jobs, and career opportunities through careful planning, career-building workshops, and real-world experience.
BusinessPosted by
WestfairOnline

AMERICARES NAMES NEW SVP

Elana Lopez has been welcomed as the new senior vice president and chief people officer at Americares. She will oversee global human resources and is responsible for developing and implementing best-in-class human capital leadership as well as recruiting, training, development and performance management for all Americares employees worldwide. President and CEO Christine Squires said of…
Businessaithority.com

Coravin, Inc. Appoints Leena Jain as Chief Marketing Officer of Coravin

Former Humanscale and L’oréal Executive Brings Strong Brand Marketing Experience, Data-Driven Decision-Making and Organizational Excellence to Coravin. Coravin, Inc. the premier global wine technology company, announced the appointment of Leena Jain as its Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Jain will build a commercial strategy to deepen the Coravin...
SoftwareTimes Union

Bluescape Announces Software Integration with ShotGrid to Accelerate Creative Review Workflows

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Bluescape today announced a new software integration that enables ShotGrid users to share and review their assets in Bluescape. “The ShotGrid integration is one of the most requested and anticipated workflows from our motion picture and television production partners,” says Amin Tavana, VP of Enterprise Sales at Bluescape. “This will streamline design and creative reviews across media and entertainment.”
BusinessTire Business

The Group hires aftermarket veteran

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) has hired Jason Scott as executive vice president, vendor relations and product strategy, for its purchasing team. Prior to joining The Group, Mr. Scott spent 15 years at Genuine Parts Co., where he held a variety of management positions, most recently...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Accounting Practice Management Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Pascal Workflow, Senta, XERO Limited, SAP

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Accounting Practice Management market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Pascal Workflow, Senta, XERO Limited, SAP, Star, Aero Workflow, Wolters Kluwer, Intuit, Refinitiv, Jetpack Workflow, Practice Ignition.
Economyspringscareers.com

Personal Lines Insurance Sales & Service Representative

Within defined guidelines and framework, provides the Property & Casualty (P&C) member experience by performing customer service, sales, and retention activities for one or more USAA personal line products that occur across multiple contact channels (i.e. inbound phone calls, email, chat, social media, etc.) to provide adequate coverage and advice to help ensure members’ financial security and aligns to USAA standards.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

Hub Group promotes Paperiello to intermodal president

OAK BROOK -- Hub Group announced the promotion of Vince Paperiello to president of Intermodal and chief solutions officer. In his expanded role, Paperiello will be responsible for the performance of Hub Group's intermodal business as well as his current role leading Hub Group's customer solutions. Paperiello joined Hub Group...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Peraton Adds HR, IT, Procurement Execs to Leadership Team

Peraton announced the appointment of three members to its executive leadership team: John Reing as chief human resources officer, Rebecca McHale as chief information officer and Lori Ellis as chief procurement officer. Reing will be responsible for developing and executing Peraton’s integrated human resources strategy, including talent acquisition and management,...
TechnologyThe Tech Report& LLC

5 Key Steps to Scaling Your SaaS Startup

The startup phase of a SaaS business represents an important and vulnerable time for the company. Multiple things need to be done right for the startup to launch and become a player in the niche they are targeting. It’s vital that a SaaS startup deploy assets strategically so momentum is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy