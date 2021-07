King County faces two critical hiring decisions, as it prepares to select its first appointed sheriff under the recently amended charter, and new director of its Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO), the civilian body tasked with external oversight of the King County Sheriff’s Office. This week, King County will hold public interviews with two finalists to lead OLEO. Whomever the county selects, as OLEO’s immediate former director, I believe that its next director can only succeed if the county chooses its next sheriff wisely.