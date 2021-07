In the last two trading sessions of the past week, the EUR/USD currency pair attempted to correct upwards, after selling operations that pushed it towards the 1.1781 support level, the lowest in three months. The rebound attempts pushed the currency pair towards the 1.1881 level on Friday, which closed the week's trading near it. The euro's gains may face renewed fears of the rapid spread of the Corona virus, which is a threat to the efforts of countries to fully reopen.