Sedona P&Z, public weigh in on resort plan

In conformance with Proposition 218 requirements , the Borrego Water District (the “District”) will conduct a public hearing on July 27, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, on a proposed rate adjustment and increase for its water and wastewater service charges for the next five fiscal years. The District’s operational costs continue to increase and the reinvestment of funds into its infrastructure is estimated to be substantial. This situation is not unique to the District, as many agencies throughout the state are faced with issues involving water availability, conservation, the need for capital reinvestment to continue providing reliable water services, adhering to new regulations and mandates, and meeting service demands with limited water supplies and groundwater overdraft. Without a rate increase, the District will not have sufficient revenue to maintain reserve targets, and fund planned capital improvement projects. Without a rate increase, the District’s water utility’s net operating cash flow is projected to be negative in Fiscal Year 2025, and reserves will fall $3.4 million short of reserve targets in Fiscal Year 2025. Additionally, debt coverage is projected to fail minimum requirements beginning in Fiscal year 2024.