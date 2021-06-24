Urban Meyer shares thoughts on transfer portal, NIL laws
College sports are currently undergoing some massive changes, with the state of the transfer portal as wide open as ever, and athletes nearing the ability to profit off of their own name, image and likenesses. While he might not be in the college game anymore, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has plenty of experience with college football recruiting and recently spoke about how these changes are set to impact the sport in a massive way.247sports.com