Access To Capital Guide, From Beasley-Chaired FCC Committee, Is Publicly Released.

Q: Our agency is encountering a new phenomenon that I will call "FCC fatigue," where the same clients have had several consecutive cruises canceled and have thus been unable to use their future cruise credits, leading to the point where the clients just want their money back. In many cases, the prospective passengers have become too ill to travel or have undergone other life changes that make cruising no longer desirable or even possible. Do the clients have a legal right to a cash refund at this point? If not, could our agency have any liability for encouraging the clients to take an FCC in the first place? Isn't there a government agency with a rule requiring cruise refunds in certain cases?