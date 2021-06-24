Access To Capital Guide, From Beasley-Chaired FCC Committee, Is Publicly Released.
In the fall of 2019, Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley was selected by then-FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to chair the Access to Capital Working Group, one of three groups for the Commission’s Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment (ACDDE). Now the “Obtaining Financing in Today’s Changing Environment” presentation from the Beasley-chaired committee is available for public distribution.www.insideradio.com
