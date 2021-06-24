Cancel
NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.

