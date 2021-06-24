NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

US and global stocks retreated today as investors waited for the upcoming bank earnings. In Europe, the DAX and FTSE 100 indices declined by more than 0.30% and 0.70% while in the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index declined by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively. Top companies like JP Morgan, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs are set to publish their results this week. Analysts expect that these banks revenues will have been affected by the recent poor volatility in the market and weak loan growth. Big banks like JP Morgan and Citi have already said that their trading revenue will fall by about 30% from the same quarter in 2020. Still, according to Wall Street Journal, analysts expect that bank earnings will be 40% higher than in the same period in 2020. Other companies set to release their earnings this week are UnitedHealth, Delta Airlines, and Blackrock.