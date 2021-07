Cardano bulls currently campaigning for a $1.60 target. At the time of writing, Cardano is trading at a price of $1.4486. Bulls on the Cardano price analysis have managed to retrace near yesterday’s $1.49 rejection and are currently consolidating momentum near $1.455. Yesterday’s sell signals were violent as the coin struggled to remain within the greens. Analysts anticipate market choppiness to fluctuate with the $1.39 and $1.49 price range. Cardano started off the daily trading chart at an opening price of $1.4033, a level that also serves as the intraday low.