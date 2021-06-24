New Radio Royalty Bill Shifts Tactic To Focus On Big Groups. Music Industry Concedes Radio Helps Promotion.

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to launch a proceeding designed to do away with several outdated radio regulations. Most are little used or have become obsolete with the passage of time, but have remained on the books nevertheless. Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel described the proceeding as “cleaning up” the FCC’s broadcast radio rules. She said doing away with them would “reduce any potential confusion, alleviate unnecessary burdens, and make sure they reflect the latest technical requirements.”