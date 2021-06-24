Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

New Radio Royalty Bill Shifts Tactic To Focus On Big Groups. Music Industry Concedes Radio Helps Promotion.

insideradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new chapter in the decades-long battle over whether radio stations should pay royalties for over-the-air music use has begun with the introduction Thursday of the American Music Fairness Act. Backed by Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Darrell Issa (R-CA), the bill looks to change federal copyright law to allow artists and recording companies to collect fees on those spins.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Crowley
Person
Darrell Issa
Person
Ted Deutch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Radio Broadcasters#Crb#Congress#Soundexchange#House#Nab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Congress & Courtsinsideradio.com

Ten More House Members Side With Radio, Opposing A Royalty For Radio Airplay.

Broadcasters are now more than two-third of the way to the needed number of supporters in the U.S. House to effectively block any effort to change federal copyright laws and open the door to a royalty for over-the-air spins. In recent days, the list of names on a bipartisan resolution opposing such a fee has grown by an additional ten names, bringing the total number of House members siding with radio 159. It takes a majority 218 to block any measure.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Musicians, broadcasters battle in Congress over radio royalties

Music artists are launching a lobbying assault on Capitol Hill in hopes of securing radio royalties, sparking fierce resistance from the broadcasting industry. Last week, Reps. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) and Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) introduced the American Music Fairness Act, which would require radio stations to pay artists if they play their songs.
U.S. Politicsinsideradio.com

FCC Launches Radio Rule Book Clean-Up Targeting Seven Technical Regulations.

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to launch a proceeding designed to do away with several outdated radio regulations. Most are little used or have become obsolete with the passage of time, but have remained on the books nevertheless. Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel described the proceeding as “cleaning up” the FCC’s broadcast radio rules. She said doing away with them would “reduce any potential confusion, alleviate unnecessary burdens, and make sure they reflect the latest technical requirements.”
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

iHeartMedia Stations To Broadcast ‘Global Citizen Live’ On Sept. 25.

IHeartMedia will be the exclusive audio partner in the U.S. of “Global Citizen Live,” broadcasting performances from six continents on company radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour global event on Sept. 25 and will feature music artists, activists and world leaders taking the...
Internetinsideradio.com

For GenZs And Millennials, Audio Is Part Of ‘Cultural Rebirth.’

Spotify's third annual “Culture Next” report, focused on GenZs (ages 15-25) and Millennials (ages 26-40), show how both groups' distinct perspectives continue to reshape the audio landscape since the start of the pandemic, including listening to more podcasts, embracing diversity and ultimately becoming the ‘Curation Generations.’. “If 2020 was a...
Economyinsideradio.com

Who Are The Most Powerful Business People in Podcasting?

Podcast News Daily and Inside Radio invite you to nominate podcast professionals for our 2021 “Most Powerful People In Podcasting” tally. Each year, we name the top 10 executives our panel believes have had the greatest impact on the growing podcast business. Now we are asking readers to nominate those you believe deserve the spotlight for their good work in advancing the podcast industry.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

News Bites: Fox News Audio, ‘Hits 93.3,’ 2021 Sound Bites Awards, ‘PD Summer School.’

News Bites for July 12... ...Fox News Audio releases its latest installment of its signature Fox News Investigates long form podcast series “Alchemy of Violence: Narcos, Reapers and Survival” via the newly released subscription-based platform Fox News Podcasts+. Hosted by Fox Nation host and former Staff Sargent Johnny Joey Jones, the podcast will feature wide-ranging interviews with former Mexican parliamentary law enforcement officer Ed Calderon’s face-to-face battle with drug cartels.
California Stateinsideradio.com

Conservative Talk Show Host Larry Elder Running For California Governor.

Salem Media Network host Larry Elder has officially entered the California governor recall race. Elder has immediately relinquished his radio show as he runs for political office. “I’m running for governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people,” Elder said in a statement. “Our government is...
Businessinsideradio.com

Post-Spotify, John Marks Shares Streaming, Industry Expertise In New Venture.

John Marks is taking his experience at Spotify, SiriusXM and broadcast radio and applying that knowledge to his new artist-consulting company. “I've learned through watching data over the last five-and-a-half years and how people behave to have some coaching ideas that I can help people at all levels,” Spotify’s former Global Head of Country tells Inside Radio sister publication Country Insider.
Scienceinsideradio.com

For CHR, Programming New Music Still ‘Part Art, Part Science.’

With all the data now available to programmers, it's hard to believe there was a time all stations had to do was check local sales, listener requests and callout data before adding a new song. Since the pandemic, radio's process for adding, playing and keeping songs in rotation has been further challenged by TikTok-driven novelties and songs that just wouldn't go away.
Worldinsideradio.com

Slacker Radio Now Offering ‘AP News’ Station Under New Partnership.

The Associated Press now serves as the primary news/talk content source for LiveXLive’s Slacker Radio. The new collaboration results in the offering of a user-created “AP News” station, where listeners can skip, play/pause and personalize their own unique news/talk experience. The partnership also includes the release of the “AP Headline...
Advocacyinsideradio.com

Here Are The 2021 Celebration of Service To America Award Winners.

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation revealed the winners of the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards, recognizing outstanding community service by local broadcasters. Winners were announced Saturday during the Celebration of Service to America Awards program, which aired on hundreds of stations nationwide. “America’s local radio and...
Musicradiofacts.com

Music and Radio Industry Advice that’s No Longer Valid

The music and radio industry once had a standard set of rules that everyone who wanted to be successful followed. Since the industry’s drastic change around 2001 there was an overhaul of the people who worked in the industry as well as the rules. More than half the industry is gone and the ones who remain have probably broken one or several of these rules during their career. Click “Next” for next segment.
Poughkeepsie, NYwrfalp.com

Activist Radio

Classwars.org is the home of Activist Radio, Thursdays 5-6 pm, WVKR 91.3 FM in Poughkeepsie, NY. Activist Radio attempts to show how the few richest of the US citizenry lie to the rest of us to expand their power and wealth. None of the information presented is particularly new or really very hard to find, although you won’t read it in the mainstream press or see it on TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy