New Radio Royalty Bill Shifts Tactic To Focus On Big Groups. Music Industry Concedes Radio Helps Promotion.
A new chapter in the decades-long battle over whether radio stations should pay royalties for over-the-air music use has begun with the introduction Thursday of the American Music Fairness Act. Backed by Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Darrell Issa (R-CA), the bill looks to change federal copyright law to allow artists and recording companies to collect fees on those spins.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0