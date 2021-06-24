Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho’s Aaron Paul Makes Cover of Chemistry Book, Breaking Bad Style?

By Kekeluv
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is no doubt that we have a much deeper connection with Aaron Paul from the Breaking Bad Series. Aaron is from here and loves to shower Idaho with love. We can probably agree that his hit series along with other shows including Emmy Awards has made him a household name. I never thought his success would end up in chemistry books. Well, it did.

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Breaking Bad#Idaho Stacker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
Mental_Floss

A New Breaking Bad Art Book Is a Meth-Have

It’s been off the air for nearly a decade, but there are no signs of Breaking Bad (2008-2013) slowing down. Fans of the AMC series about high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) turning to a life of crime have snapped up tons of show merchandise, from K-Swiss sneakers to a Monopoly game.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

‘NYPD Blue’ Star Chooses Idaho For Personal Bucket List Challenge

There are so many bucket list items to accomplish in a state like Idaho. You can go the David Rush route and go for a bunch of world records. You can go the foodie route and indulge in all the must try eats in Idaho (thinking of the ice cream baked potato). You can go the party route, like riding the mechanical bull at Dirty Little Roddy's. Or you can go the outdoorsy route, like Charlotte Ross did over the weekend.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The 13 Best Book Covers of June

Another month of books, another month of book covers. This June’s jackets were all about juicy colors, subtle humor, and um, human-shaped cutouts . . . which just happen to be three of my favorite things. Please, don’t ask me to explain. Instead, just enjoy these very good book covers from the past month, and feel free to add any of your own favorites I’ve missed here to the list in the comments. Happy ongoing summer reading (and summer jacket-ogling).
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Hey Guys: If It’s Long or Thick, Kuna Is Looking For It

It's something you would only see in Idaho and honestly we're totally here for it. Guys, is yours long, thick, and spirited? You could win big at Kuna Days 2021, if so. Kuna Days, for years, has been a staple event here in the Treasure Valley each and every summer. Of course, much like everything else last year, the outdoor celebration of all things Kuna had to be put on hold.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead kiss passionately while on store run

He had her at hollow screws. Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead can’t contain their new found affection for one another, exchanging hugs and kisses Thursday while making a run to the hardware store. The 52-year-old Oscar winner and the 42-year-old television host were seen embracing as they entered a Home...
MoviesA.V. Club

Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons to star in Hitchcockian noir for Netflix

According to Deadline, Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons are set to star in Windfall, a film described as both a “Hitchcockian thriller” and a “modern-day noir” that’s being directed by The One I Love and The Discovery director Charlie McDowell. Deadline says the movie is about a young couple who arrive at a vacation home just as its being robbed. If we had to guess, we’d say Segel and Collins are playing the couple and Plemons is playing the robber, if only because “you think you’re doing one thing but then Jesse Plemons is there unexpectedly” would be one good explanation for how he manages to be in every single movie these days. This was just going to be a regular movie about a couple on vacation, but then Jesse Plemons was already there, so they found a way to work him into the script. The trick is that he’s good, so nobody’s going to object to him just showing up on every set and pretending that he’s supposed to be there.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Learned a ‘Life Lesson’ in Artistic Poolside Pic

What is your approach to life? For former NCIS star Emily Wickersham, it’s all about jumping in headfirst and living her best life. Fans of NCIS know and love Wickersham, who plays the character of NSA Analyst Elanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Wickersham was a regular member of the cast, having played the role of Agent Bishop for the past eight years. For those out there who are not quite sure, NCIS focuses on a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy